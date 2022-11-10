Black Panther Original Artwork Of Shuri's First Appearance At Auction

As Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens in cinemas tomorrow, the Original Art Experience on YouTube will be auctioning original artwork from the Black Panther comic book 2005 series by Reggie Hudlin, John Romita Jr and Klaus Janson, from Marvel Comics featuring the art of Romita Jr. and Klaus Janson, including the original artwork to the full issue of Black Panther #2 including the very first appearance of Shuri on the comic book page, who becomes the next Black Panther in her brother's absence. The auction will have all of that and the complete Black Panther #4 original artwork with her second appearance as well. They will also have the full artwork to issue #1 of the series that was heavily reflected in the Wakandan Marvel movies to date.

They are also offering up the original artwork cover to Amazing Spider-Man #352 by Mark Bagley and Randy Emberlin, the second Amazing Spider-Man cover by Mark Bagely.

As well as John Romita Sr's final Marvel cover, for Amazing Spider-Man #1 from 2014, inked by Tom Palmer.

They will also have original cover artwork featuring Namor, The Sub-Mariner including Sub-Mariner #43 by Gil Kane and Mike Esposito and Marvel Super-Heroes #33 by Jim Starlin and Joe Sinnot as well as CGC Graded Books from John Romita's personal collection.

The show will run on Friday night on YouTube, from 7-8pm ET, 4-5pm PT and on Saturday early morning, midnight to 1 am GMT in the UK.

