Black Widow #14 Preview: Face Your Fears

Natasha must go toe-to-toe with the Living Blade in this preview of Black Widow #14, and she doesn't look too excited about the prospect. Check out the preview below.

Black Widow #14

by Kelly Thompson & Elena Casagrande, cover by Adam Hughes

THE EISNER-WINNING SERIES BRINGS YOU A VILLAIN WORTH DYING FOR! Natasha Romanoff is known for having skeletons in her closet, but THE LIVING BLADE is the one skeleton she hoped she'd never encounter again. He nearly killed her the first time they tangled, years ago in Madripoor – will he finish the job this time at the bidding of THE HOST? Thompson and Casagrande reunite for Natasha's fight to save the people of San Francisco from a ruthless predator in their midst.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 160 per carton

On sale Feb 23, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609841501411

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960609841501421 – BLACK WIDOW 14 BUSTOS VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609841501431 – BLACK WIDOW 14 JIMENEZ VARIANT – $3.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. Garbage in, garbage out. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays becauase nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.