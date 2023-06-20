Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Blake Northcott, Elizabeth Breitweiser, Mark Millar, massive, Mitch Bretweiser, Roc Upchurch, scott lobdell, sean gordon murphy, Whatnot

Blake Northcott, Editor-in-Chief of Massive, The New Name For WhatNot

Massive Publishing (home of the Whatnot Publishing imprint, and which recently underwent a public facing name change) has named author, comic book writer, and screenwriter Blake Northcott as Editor-in-Chief of their line, effective immediately.

Blake Northcott is best known to Bleeding Cool readers for working with Mark Millar, Sean Gordon Murphy, Mitch & Elizabeth Breitweiser, Scott Lobdell and Roc Upchurch, on comics published by DC, Dynamite, Allegiance Arts and Entertainment, Millarworld, Aspen Comics, Heavy Metal Magazine and WhatNot.

"Blake's commitment to the craft of storytelling, her passion for comics, and the amazing ability she has to connect with creators, is what made her the obvious choice to help lead the company into its next phase of expansion and innovation." says Michael Calero, CEO/Co-Publisher of Massive Publishing

"Massive has quickly become the most exciting brand in the industry," says Northcott. "What Michael [Calero], Trevor [Richardson], and Kevin [Roditeli] have accomplished within a year is nothing short of extraordinary. I'm so honored to be working alongside such a talented group of people."

Blake Northcott has already recently written the North Valley Grimoire comic series for WhatNot Publishing – now Massive Publishing. She wrote for the NFT-based EY3K0N anthology. Her Arena Mode novels on Kindle were to be adapted by Heavy Metal. She wrote for Mitch Breitweiser's and Elizabeth Breitweiser's comic publisher in Walmart. he wrote Catwoman with Sean Gordon Murphy for DC Comics. She wrote Roc Upchurch's return to comics with Scott Lobdell, Everglade Angels. She was the public face of Millarworld Editorial. Throw in Executive Assistant Iris, Vampirella and Fathom and it is, if nothing else, an interesting mix of comic book credits.

Massive recently announced the launch of its flagship line with its first title being Sean Gordon Murphy's five-issue limited series, The Plot Holes (August, 2023). Also announced, two new imprints, Overlook, a horror imprint helmed by writer Cullen Bunn, and the CEO of Hustle & Heart Films, Heath Amodio; and Kingwood Comics, David Crownson's imprint focused on Black creators and characters. Crownson's Harriet Tubman, Demon Slayer will launch September 2023 and is currently being adapted into a live-action series on Disney+.

