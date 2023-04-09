Bloodline: Daughter of Blade #3 Preview: Blade Parents Blade helps Brielle calm her bloodlust in this preview of Bloodline: Daughter of Blade #3, in stores Wednesday from Marvel.

Bloodline: Daughter of Blade #3

by Danny Lore & Karen S. Darboe, cover by Karen S. Darboe

TWO BLADES ARE BETTER THAN ONE! BRIELLE BROOKS has wanted to meet her father forever…but it's safe to say her first encounter with BLADE didn't go as anticipated! As the supernatural world learns about the new vampire hunter on the scene and threats mount, this daddy-daughter Daywalker duo will have to figure out who they want to be to one another — before it's too late!

