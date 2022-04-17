Blue & Gold #8 Preview: Buggles' Revenge

Buggles turns on Blue Beetle and Booster Gold in this preview of Blue and Gold #8, the series finale. Check out the preview below.

BLUE & GOLD #8

DC Comics

0222DC087

(W) Dan Jurgens (A/CA) Ryan Sook

Keep your friends close and your enemies closer! Things have never been easy for Booster and Beetle as they set out on their new business venture where no job is too small, but now a threat from within threatens to bring everything crashing down. A virus has hit the servers at Blue & Gold Restoration, and it could delete our heroes for good!

In Shops: 4/19/2022

SRP: $3.99

