Bombshell Comics of Hattiesburg, Missouri, Closes After 20 Years

Bombshell Comics of Hattiesburg, Missouri, posted the following message on their Facebook page,

For almost 20 years this comic shop has been a part of the Hattiesburg and Central Mississippi community. In that time, you have given us your support and helped us grow into the state's premier comic shop. But, due to unforeseen circumstances, it is time for us to say goodbye as we will be closing the shop for good.

Our last official day will be Saturday, October 31, 2020. For our subscribers, we will continue to carry new books through September 30th. Custom orders and pre-orders will continue to arrive until our official closing day. For those who have consignment items, we will continue to sell them for you or, if you wish, you can pick them up at your convenience. As we move forward, we will continue to grow our online presence through our website, eBay, Facebook, and soon Instagram where we can continue to connect with you and bring comics to your door via mail.

We would like to thank all our customers for the years of love and support. Without you, we would never have made it this far. We would also like to extend a special, heartfelt thanks to our subscribers. You chose to commit to us, week in and week out, by having a pull list with us, and that has always been the driving force behind this business. Thank you all so much for allowing us to be your friendly neighborhood comic shop since 2001.