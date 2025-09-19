Boom Studios December 2025 Full Solicits With Briar & MMPR: Zord Quest

Posted in: Boom, Comics | Tagged: brian, expanse, mary sue, mighty morphin power rangers, MMPR

Boom Studios December 2025 Full Solicits With Briar & MMPR

Boom Studios December 2025 Full Solicits with Briar: Nights Terror #1 and Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Zord Quest #1

Article Summary Explore Boom Studios' full December 2025 comic lineup with new arcs, finales, and crossovers.

Briar: Night’s Terror begins its climatic arc, while Power Rangers embark on Zord Quest #1.

Major releases include Something Is Killing The Children, The Expanse, and Hello Darkness.

Catch advanced solicits for future volumes like The Last Boy, Lumberjanes Book Three, and Uncanny Valley.

Boom Studios launches Briar: Night's Terror #1 by Christopher Cantwell and Alex Lins in their December 2025 solicits and solicitations, alongside Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Zord's Quest #1 and more Something Is Killing The Children, The Expanse and Hello Darkness.

BRIAR: NIGHT'S TERROR #1

NEW LIMITED SERIES

The smash hit from writer Christopher Cantwell and artist Alex Lins reaches its unforgettable finish in the final arc of Briar!

The epic conclusion to Briar Rose's journey begins here!

Briar Rose and Spider finally share a moment of romantic bliss in the village of High Scrape—but the final challenge still awaits! The gang must navigate the perilous Fallswitch Traps, the last barrier to reach Grendid's lair.

And though the journey is treacherous, what awaits is even more so…with one last spell to revive Grendrid to the height of her powers, will our heroes be prepared for the ultimate showdown?

The smash hit from writer Christopher Cantwell (Iron Man, Halt & Catch Fire) and artist Alex Lins (Moon Knight: Black, White & Blood, Hellcat) reaches its unforgettable finish in the final arc of Briar!

Written by Christopher Cantwell

Illustrated by Alex Lins

Covers by Alex Lins (Main), Filipe Andrade (Variant), Becky Cloonan (Anniversary Variant), Filipe Andrade (Incentive), Morgan Beem (Incentive), Becky Cloonan (Anniversary Incentive), Tyler Crook (Incentive), TBA (FOC Reveal Variant), Alex Lins (Unlimited)

ON SALE DEC. 3 | $4.99 | 32 Pages

*Artwork and Character Designs by Alex Lins*

SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #45

Erica must take matters into her own hands…before it's too late!

Tensions rise at the Valmont Mountain House—Jessica's struggles with alcohol reach a breaking point, forcing the pair to confront what comes next.

As time runs out and the danger increases, Erica must make a decision…one that could define her path as a hunter once and for all.

The saga of Erica Slaughter continues with a bold new chapter from bestselling writer James Tynion IV and award-winning illustrator Werther Dell'Edera.

Written by James Tynion IV

Illustrated by Werther Dell'Edera

Colors by Miquel Muerto

Covers by Werther Dell'Edera (Main), Stefano Simeone (Foil Stamp Variant), Frany (Anniversary Variant), Khary Randolph (Incentive), Frany (Anniversary Incentive), Takeshi Miyazawa (Incentive), TBA (Incentive), Francesco Francavilla (Incentive), TBA (FOC Reveal Variant), Werther Dell'Edera (Unlimited)

ON SALE DEC. 3 | $4.99 | 32 Pages | $6.99 Foil

*Artwork by Werther Dell'Edera*

SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN VOL. 9

SOFTCOVER

ADVANCED SOLICIT FEBRUARY 2026

Erica Slaughter's haunted past is finally revealed, as her upbringing in the House of Slaughter comes to light. Experience her most formative years as a monster hunter, and discover just how she came to earn her teeth as a black mask…

Collects Something is Killing the Children #41-45.

Written by James Tynion IV

Illustrated by Werther Dell'Edera

Colors by Miquel Muerto

Cover by Werther Dell'Edera

ON SALE FEB. 17 | $17.99 | 144 Pages

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS: ZORD QUEST #1

What defines a hero? The Power Rangers discover that for themselves in this special one-shot!

After a devastating encounter with the villainous Madame Axe-A-Lot, the Mighty Morphin team is left questioning whether they truly have what it takes.

To regain their confidence, they'll each have to go on a spiritual quest of discovery to the breathtaking landmarks that their Zords call home!

Will they be able to see for themselves the qualities that make them heroes at heart?

Written by Joey Esposito

Illustrated by Gavin Smith

Covers by Gavin Smith (Main), Casey W. Coller (Variant), Casey W. Coller (Foil Variant), Gavin Smith (Incentive), Sean Von Gorman (Incentive), Casey W. Coller (Unlimited)

ON SALE DEC. 31 | $7.99 | 40 Pages | $9.99 Foil

*Artwork by Gavin Smith*

POWER RANGERS PRIME #13

The Rangers are scattered… and the clock is ticking!

The Prime Power Rangers are fractured, each struggling with their own battles!

Jun is sent away, Lauren risks everything chasing her brother, and Orion is pulled into chaos magic. As Valentina wrestles with loyalty to an old family friend, a dark threat begins to take shape.

The Rangers will need to reunite—or risk losing everything they've fought for!

Written by Melissa Flores

Illustrated by Federico Soressa

Covers by Taurin Clarke (Main), Sketch Ellis (Variant), Michael Dialynas (Anniversary Variant), Sketch Ellis (Incentive), Miguel Mercado (Incentive), Michael Dialynas (Anniversary Incentive), Valentine Smith (Incentive), TBA (FOC Reveal Variant), Taurin Clarke (Unlimited)

ON SALE DEC. 24 | $4.99 | 32 Pages

THE EXPANSE: A LITTLE DEATH #3

The danger is mounting on Big Moon for the Rocinante crew!

The Rocinante crew are caught in a deadly plot, framed for a murder they didn't commit—or did they? As tensions rise, the situation takes an explosive turn as one of their own takes a stand against the ruthless Barradan crime cartel.

One desperate act could change everything…but will it be enough to tip the balance, or seal their fate?

Written by Andy Diggle & Wes Chatham

Illustrated by Francesco Pisa

Covers by Christian Ward (Main), Zu Orzu (Variant), Christian Ward (Incentive), Tonči Zonjić (Incentive), Zu Orzu (Unlimited)

ON SALE DEC. 24 | $5.99 | 32 Pages

MARIAN HERETIC #3

Can Marian find a way forward or is salvation already out of reach?

The past and present collide as Marian's struggles with her place in the Church come to a head.

Through Ravenna's questionable guidance, she begins to glimpse a path forward—one paved in blood. But with the Redeemer revealing a godly side, Marian must confront a dark realization: Is there truly no one in the Church worth saving?

Written by Tini Howard

Illustrated by Joe Jaro

Covers by Joe Jaro (Main), Ron Lim (Variant), Joe Jaro (Incentive), Ron Lim (Incentive), Joe Jaro (Unlimited)

ON SALE DEC. 31 | $4.99 | 32 Pages

HELLO DARKNESS #17

'Tis the season…for fearsome frights!

Get ready for a gruesome stocking stuffer of Ho-Ho-Horror with these tooth-gnashing tales!

Witness a dark hunger that can never be sated in "The Pothole" by award-winning cartoonist Tyler Crooke.

Then, take a walk down memory lane with "Recollect" by Zack Kaplan and Dennis Menheree as they unfurl a crime that cannot be forgotten and cannot be forgiven.

Written by Robert Hack, Zack Kaplan, Tate Brombal, Tyler Crook

Illustrated by Robert Hack, Dennis Menheree, Tyler Crook

Covers by Rebeca Puebla (Main), Jenny Frison (Variant), Jeehyung Lee (Variant), Michael Dialynas (Anniversary Variant), Rebeca Puebla (Incentive), Michael Dialynas (Anniversary Incentive)

ON SALE DEC. 24 | $5.99 | 48 Pages

THE WAR

SOFTCOVER

ADVANCED SOLICIT FEBRUARY 2026

It's the end of the world as they know it, but the worst is still to come.

From the pages of the breakout horror anthology Hello Darkness comes a chilling tale of apocalyptic dread from Eisner Award–winning creators Garth Ennis and Becky Cloonan.

When the unthinkable becomes reality, a group of friends in New York City must confront their worst fears—the outbreak of nuclear war. As society collapses around them, each must choose a different plan for survival at the end of the world. But with the fallout of nuclear destruction unfolding in real time, survival may be the most terrifying fate of all.

The War delivers a raw, unflinching look at modern annihilation and human desperation in the face of global catastrophe—just as timely as it is terrifying.

Collects The War #1–3.

Written by Garth Ennis

Illustrated by Becky Cloonan

Cover by Becky Cloonan

ON SALE FEB. 24 | $17.99 | 112 Pages

BLINK AND YOU'LL MISS IT #4

The genre-defying new saga rockets towards its conclusion!

Melody's greatest fears are realized as time finally runs out! Reality slips away, casting her into a surreal realm of dazzling and terrifying visions.

Can she navigate the chaos and finally uncover the secrets she's been chasing?

Written by Ethan S. Parker & Griffin Sheridan

Illustrated by Keith Browning

Covers by Keith Browning (Main), Alison Sampson (Incentive), Keith Browning (Unlimited)

ON SALE DEC. 10 | $4.99 | 32 Pages

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS/TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES III #4

This penultimate issue sets the stage for a thrilling final battle that could change everything!

When Super Zedd destroys a landmark of deep significance, it seems that all is lost for the Rangers and Turtles.

And with their forces divided between dimensions, our heroes are left fighting a war on multiple fronts that's beginning to seem hopeless…

With everything hanging in the balance, can a mysterious visitor be the key to their survival?

Written by Ryan Parrott

Illustrated by Vincenzo Federici

Covers by Alessio Zonno (Main), Hendry Prasetya (Variant), Alessio Zonno (Foil Variant), Alessio Zonno (Incentive), Chuma Hill (Incentive), TBA (Incentive), Chuma Hill (Foil Incentive), Daniele Di Nicuolo (Incentive), TBA (FOC Reveal Variant), Hendry Prasetya (Unlimited), Fico Ossio (Cardstock Incentive), TBA (Foil Incentive)

ON SALE DEC. 31 | $4.99 | 24 Pages | $5.99 Cardstock | $6.99 Foil

VR TROOPERS #5

A daring rescue leads to shocking revelations!

The fine line between illusion and reality blurs as Ryan and J.B. storm Ziktor Industries to save Kaitlin with the help of an unexpected ally.

But Grimlord has a surprise weapon in his arsenal…one with ties to Ryan's past.

Will their greatest threat prove to be the one they never saw coming?

Written by Mairghread Scott

Illustrated by Sebastián Píriz

Colors by JP Jordan

Covers by Taurin Clarke (Main), Sketch Ellis (Variant), Taurin Clarke (Incentive), TBA (Incentive), Jake Smith (Incentive), Adam Warren (Incentive), TBA (FOC Reveal Variant), Sketch Ellis (Unlimited)

ON SALE DEC. 17 | $4.99 | 24 Pages

VR TROOPERS/POWER RANGERS FLIPBOOK FACSIMILE EDITION #3

The '90s flipbook crossover continues!

In "Loyalty," Goldar spreads distrust within Angel Grove–can the Ninja Rangers prove that they're the city's true defenders?

Meanwhile, the VR Troopers face Grimlord's latest twisted creation in "Ghost of a Chance": A statue brought to life as a rampaging cyborg!

Fans of both worlds will be on the edge of their seats as two epic adventures collide in one thrilling flipbook.

Written by Fabian Nicieza, Frank Lovece

Illustrated by Tod Smith, John Ross

Covers by Tod Smith & Jimmy Palmiotti (Main PR Cover), John Ross & Harry Candelario (Main VR Cover)

ON SALE DEC. 17 | $4.99 | 32 Pages

MARY SUE #3

A mysterious new MC makes their official debut!

Cassie has no choice but to take Jessica with her to the big church lock-in, since her mom made it very clear that she's expected to go. Jessica has no frame of reference for this specific activity though—after all, she's never been in a church AU before!

Bennett is starting to feel like something fishy is happening, but when her temper gets the best of her, someone new bursts on the scene—another Mary Sue?!

Written by Meghan Fitzmartin

Illustrated by Lisa Sterle

Covers by Lisa Sterle (Main), Lisa Sterle (Variant), Lisa Sterle (Incentive)

ON SALE DEC. 31 | $4.99 | 32 Pages

LUMBERJANES BOOK THREE

HARDCOVER & SOFTCOVER

ADVANCED SOLICIT FEBRUARY 2026

More magic, more mischief, and even more reasons to love the Roanoke Cabin!

The scouts are back and ready to roll with all sorts of new hijinks, including kittens casting spells, campers turning to stone, and a roller derby showdown with a pack of stubborn sasquatches. Whether they're prepping for the High Council's big inspection or facing off against ancient forest creatures, April, Jo, Mal, Molly, and Ripley tackle camp life the only way they know how: Together.

From award-winning creators Shannon Watters, Kat Leyh, Carey Pietsch, Ayme Sotuyo, and Casey Nowak, this next chapter of Lumberjanes continues the beloved series' tradition of big hearts, big laughs, and even bigger supernatural messes!

Collects Lumberjanes #25-36.

Written by Shannon Watters & Kat Leyh

Illustrated by Carey Pietsch, Ayme Sotuyo, Casey Nowak

Colors by Maarta Laiho

Letters by Aubrey Aiese

Cover by Gus Allen

ON SALE FEB. 3 | $29.99 HC | $19.99 SC | 336 Pages

MINOR ARCANA #12

Theresa's introspective journey continues.

The search for answers takes Theresa and Kelly down paths neither expected.

When their truths finally reveal themselves, will it be the closure they've longed for…or the beginning of something far stranger?

Written by Jeff Lemire

Illustrated by Jeff Lemire

Covers by Jeff Lemire (Main), Daniel Hansen (Variant), Jeff Lemire (Tarot Incentive), Mike Huddleston (Incentive), Daniel Hansen (Unlimited)

ON SALE DEC. 10 | $4.99 | 32 Pages

THE LAST BOY

SOFTCOVER

ADVANCED SOLICIT FEBRUARY 2026

What happens when the boy who never grew up finally has to?

Years after the glory days of swashbuckling adventure, Peter Pan is still clinging to the past while Neverland evolves without him.

Now with childhood wonder on the brink, long-buried tensions erupt between old enemies and former friends alike after a disastrous encounter with his aging nemesis, Captain Hook.

Meanwhile in London, Wendy Darling resists her own impending adulthood as familial and societal expectations clash with her dreams of an independent future.

As their desires create a mirror of fantasy and reality, a mysterious new villain—the Phantom King—emerges to threaten Neverland's very existence and Peter is forced to confront something that's possibly more terrifying than this dangerous new threat…is this truly the final threshold of their adolescence? Or can Wendy and Peter find each other for one last, grand adventure?

Acclaimed writer Dan Panosian and rising star artist Alessio Avallone bring a bold reimagining of the beloved classic with The Last Boy in this emotionally charged and visually stunning new series!

Collects The Last Boy #1–5.

Written by Dan Panosian

Illustrated by Alessio Avallone

Cover by Dan Panosian

ON SALE FEB. 24 | $17.99 | 144 Pages

UNCANNY VALLEY VOL. 2

SOFTCOVER

ADVANCED SOLICIT FEBRUARY 2026

The line between reality and cartoons shatters in the thrilling conclusion of the Eisner-nominated series!

Oliver's connection to the cartoon world runs deeper than he ever imagined—and now, that connection may be the only thing standing between two collapsing realities. As darkness spreads and the rise of The First threatens both worlds, Oliver must harness his strange, storybook powers to save the people he loves and uncover the truth behind his family's past.

Harvey Award–nominated writer Tony Fleecs (Stray Dogs) and acclaimed artist Dave Wachter (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) return for the mind-bending finale of the critically acclaimed, coming-of-age crossover!

Collects Uncanny Valley #6–10.

Written by Tony Fleecs

Illustrated by Dave Wachter

Cover by Dave Wachter

ON SALE FEB. 3 | $17.99 | 144 Pages

