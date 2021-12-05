Boya Sun Sells New Graphic Novel, Patch, To First Second For 2025

Patch by Boya Sun is an upcoming graphic novel series about a child whose favorite soft toy comes to life when he mends it with magic fabric he finds in the attic of his new home. Strange things start to happen, and our world and the dimension toys belong to start warping into each other. Mark Siegel at First Second has bought Patch. The first book is tentatively scheduled for the spring of 2025. Boya Sun is an illustrator based in Los Angeles and is the co-creator of the graphic novel Chasma Knights and the 5 Worlds series and  Boya Sun's agent Kelly Sonnack of Andrea Brown Literary Agency sold world rights to Patch. Here's a look at some visual development that Boya Sun has created for Patch already.

First Second Books is an American graphic novels publisher based in New York City, and an imprint of Roaring Brook Press, part of Holtzbrinck Publishers, distributed by Macmillan, with Editorial & Creative Director Mark Siegel and Editorial Director Calista Brill.

Andrea Brown Literary Agency has become a familiar name to Bleeding Cool,  a mid-sized agency specializing in children's and adult literature, celebrating thousands of titles sold since their founding in August 1981. They are headquartered in Northern California and also have offices in San Diego, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Orlando, and Denver. Sloss Eckhouse Dasti Haynes LawCo LLP is a full-service transactional law firm providing counsel to individuals and companies throughout the entertainment and media

