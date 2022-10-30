Brendan McCarthy To Stop Drawing Comics After Failing Eyesight

Comic book creator, and TV/movie writer/designer Brendan McCarthy tweeted the sad news. "Sadly, my eyesight has deteriorated to a point where drawing any new comics is unrealistic. I've always worn glasses and done alright, but lately there's been a marked decline. I can still write and design stuff, and I'll do a final 'Art Of' book at some point. But that'll be it."

Brendan McCarthy is a British artist and designer best known for his work on Judge Dredd for 2000AD, but also with Peter Milligan on comic books such as Freakwave, Strange Days, Paradax, Skin and Rogan Josh, but who also co-wrote the film Mad Max: Fury Road. He designed the Skrull Kill Krew, who may be appearing in the upcoming Secret Invasion TV series, Shade The Changing Man, and Grant Morrison's Zenith comic strip in 2000AD. With Morrison, he was also co-creator of Danny The Street with Morrison on Doom Patrol. He also created the Marvel comic book Spider-Man: Fever. He also worked extensively movie and TV designs, including a Dan Dare live-action television series, storyboards for Jim Henson's The Storyteller, designer on Highlander, the first live-action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film, Lost in Space and The Borrowers. He was the production designer of ReBoot, and co-wrote and designed Mad Max: Fury Road.

John McCrea commiserated, saying "aw sh-t, so sorry Brendan- as you know, I love your work!" Andy Kuhn added "Very sad to hear it. Your art has always inspired me. Stay strong!" Sam Hart replied "Best wishes for future written projects. Thanks for so many interesting drawings over the years. Looking forward to the artbook." Peter Krause wrote "Sorry to hear. I'll always remain a fan." And the thread is full of others sharing praise and sadness simultaneously.