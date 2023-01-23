Bring Home First Place with First 4 Figures New Mario Kart Statue Let’s a go! It is time to hit Rainbow Road, throw bananas, and take home first with First 4 Figures incredible and detailed Mario Kart statue

This year is a big one for Super Mario Bros. as their first full-length animated feature film debuts. From the trailers that have already been released, it looks like the film will cover plenty of aspects of the Nintendo. Even the hit racing game Mario Kart is making its appearance, which is plenty of surprises. To make things even better, First 4 Figures is also showing Mario Kart some love with the new PVC statue. Mario comes in at 8.7" tall and 11.8" in width and depth. Mario's standard red-framed kart is captured here on an LED-based as the race celebrates his victory. Bright colors, video game-accurate detail, and fun sculpt are all captured here, making it a must-own piece for any Nintendo fan. The First 4 Figures Mario Kart statue is priced at $175 and is set for a Q2 2023 release, and pre-orders are found here.

Bring Home the World of Nintendo with First 4 Figures

"Wahoo! First 4 Figures is proud to present the high-quality PVC collectible Mario from the beloved video game, Mario Kart™ which debuted in 1992. Everything you know and love about Mario is brought to life in this incredible statue. Realistic touches add depth and nuance to the smallest details – from fabric and stitching on his bright red cap to the smoke coming off of the spinning wheels of his kart. The kart itself is modeled after the classic Pipe Frame design, with lifelike parts and details."

"The Exclusive Edition of this statue has an expanded base with LED light-up function. The base's design makes it appear as if Mario is speeding across the finish line! Long lights all around the base glow a brilliant white when activated. Other features found only in the Exclusive Edition include limited edition numbering on the bottom of the base, an authentication card, a USB-C cable, a rechargeable battery, and special exclusive premium deluxe box packaging with limited edition numbering!"

Mario Kart™ – Mario PVC Exclusive Edition includes:

Exquisitely detailed PVC statue of Mario

Pose inspired by the video games

Round black base with finishing line and racetrack details

LED function for the base (Static Mode only)

Limited edition numbering on the bottom of the base and packaging

Authentication Card

Rechargeable battery with USB-C Cable

Special Premium deluxe box packaging