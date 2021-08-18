BTS To Be Part Of DC's Webtoon Digital Comic Books Deal?

It's BTS time! Yesterday, DC Comics and Webtoon announced they were getting into bed together for a new line in webtoon digital comics featuring DC characters. Now that has been taken up a notch, as Korean production company HYBE is joining in with the new deal to develop what they call "super-scale" stories according to Webtoon CEO Kim Jun-koo, which means BTS comic books amongst others. Webtoon already runs a BTS digital comics series called Save Me, but this news has been interpreted by, basically, everyone on the internet, to mean that a DC Comics/BTS digital comic crossover is coming soon.

"We've called this project Super Casting, because we believe that only the top company in the industry can cast another top-tier company from a different industry," Kim said. "I believe that 'super' IP is a result, though not a goal. You can't try to create a super IP; you can only know it's a super IP if it becomes super successful. But we can cast the holders of super IPs, which is why we cast the global No. 1 companies as our partners." Other HYBE bands that could potentially see themselves translated through the DC Comics line if such wish-fulfillment include Seventeen, TXT, ENHYPEN, NU'EST, and Zico, but it is BTS that seems to have caught the fever and attention of the internet right now… if you ever wanted to see Jungkook as Nightwing, now is your time.

Two years ago Webtoon was the most popular comic book publisher in the world, and its size and scope have increased vastly since, with an average of 72 million monthly active users, about ten million of which are in the US, and its serialised webcomics that scroll vertically are available in the free-to-download Webtoon app for Android and iOS, or through the publisher's website. Webtoon also launched in the US and has offices in Los Angeles, currently recruiting editors and talent drivers. Generally, the first few chapters are free, with paid episodes beyond that. While many creators have come to fruition solely on Webtoon, others recognised from other markets include Linda Sejic and Justin Jordan.