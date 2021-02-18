ComicsPro: Boom Studios Announce Two New Comics, Eve & Dark Blood

Near the end of their ComicsPRO presentation, in addition to touting the company's success in 2020, Boom Studios' Filip Sablik and Morgan Perry shared with retailers two new projects coming to stores in May and July respectively.

This is a bit reminiscent of last year's conference where they announced Tom Taylor and Daniele Di Nicuolo's Seven Secrets and We Only Find Them When They're Dead by Al Ewing and Simone Di Meo. Both of those series were instrumental in catapulting Boom's sales on creator-owned series last year and creating a real horse race between Boom and the king of creator-owned comics, Image – and first mentioned by Bleeding Cool.

This summer's creator-owned series will be following the record-setting 615,000 copies of Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR with Matt Kindt and Ron Garney and Grant Morrison's first original series in five years with co-writer Alex Child and artist Naomi Franquiz, Proctor Valley Road, so they'll have a high bar to clear.

First up is Eve from returning Boom creator and award-winning author Victor La Valle, who previously debuted in comics with Destroyer, which I hear has become a regular in a number of college courses since going to trade. Partnered with La Valle is artist Jo Mi-Gyeong for this post-apocalyptic adventure series about a mysterious girl named Eve who awakens in a world that's nothing like the virtual reality she was raised in.

Eve will be followed by a series called Dark Blood in July. The series was created and is being written by screenwriter LaToya Morgan. Morgan, who has an overall deal at Warner Brothers, has credits on series like The Walking Dead and Into The Badlands at AMC. Information on this one is more sparse with Sablik describing it only as "a genre-bending, sci-fi series."

Will these series continue Boom's hot streak in 2021? And how will Image answer during their presentation this afternoon? Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more ComicsPRO news.