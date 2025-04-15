Posted in: Comics, Mad Cave Studios, Preview | Tagged: Buried Long Long Ago

Buried Long Long Ago #1 Preview: Kids See Dead People

Check out Buried Long Long Ago #1 from Mad Cave Studios, where three children discover their mother's murderous secret... and something even more sinister lurking on the farm.

Article Summary Buried Long Long Ago #1 hits comic shops on April 16th, retelling the true story of serial killer Belle Gunness through her children's eyes

Set in early 1900s Indiana, the comic explores Gunness's murderous spree and the sinister secret lurking on her farm

Mad Cave Studios brings this horror tale to life with writer Anthony Cleveland and artist Alex Cormack

Based on true events, from 1901-1908 Belle Gunness lured dozens of lonely men to her Indiana farm and savagely murdered them for their money. Because Belle managed to avoid capture and face trial, much of this story remains untold. Until now. This is a fairy-tale retelling of her brutal crimes from the perspective of her three young children…who soon discover there is something far worse, and far more evil, than their mother on the farm. Something Buried Long, Long Ago.

BURIED LONG LONG AGO #1

DC Comics

0225MA508

0225MA509 – Buried Long Long Ago #1 Colleen Doran Cover – $4.99

(W) Anthony Cleveland (A/CA) Alex Cormack

Based on true events, from 1901-1908 Belle Gunness lured dozens of lonely men to her Indiana farm and savagely murdered them for their money. Because Belle managed to avoid capture and face trial, much of this story remains untold. Until now. This is a fairy-tale retelling of her brutal crimes from the perspective of her three young children…who soon discover there is something far worse, and far more evil, than their mother on the farm. Something Buried Long, Long Ago.

In Shops: 4/16/2025

SRP: $4.99

