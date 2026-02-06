Posted in: Comics | Tagged: ghost rider, hasbro, Marvel Comics

Burn Some Metal with Marvel Legends New Deluxe Ghost Rider Figure

Johnny Blaze is back with a brand new Marvel Legends Ghost Rider figure that brightens up some colors with a classic comic book deco

After a quick date adjustment, Hasbro has finally put up pre-orders for their upcoming Marvel Comics Classic Ghost Rider figure. Ghost Rider first appeared in Marvel Spotlight #5 back in 1972, which marked the debut of one of Marvel Comics' most iconic supernatural antiheroes. His first incarnation is Johnny Blaze, a daredevil who makes a deal with the demon Mephisto to save his adoptive father's life. As expected, the dead backfires, binding Blaze to a curse that transforms him at night into the Ghost Rider, a flaming-skulled spirit of vengeance. Inspired by his early Marvel Comics appearances, this deluxe figure puts Johnny Blaze back on his iconic bike.

It has been quite some time since we have seen a Marvel Legends vehicle, and giving fans a comic book classic version of the Spirit of Vengeance is a true treat. Featured in a bright blue and white costume, Jonny Blaze comes with two head sculpts, a flaming chain, white, and an all-red hellcycle. The bike will have a few display options, including a nice selection of fire effects. Pre-orders are not yet live on Hasbro Pulse and Fan Channel sites for $55.99 and an April 2026 release.

Hasbro – Marvel Legends (Deluxe) Ghost Rider

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Ghost Rider figure! This collectible 6-inch scale figure is detailed to look like the character Johnny Blaze from Marvel's Ghost Rider comics. Pose Ghost Rider tearing down the highway on his motorcycle or exacting fiery vengeance to reimagine comics-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures and Marvel collectibles."

Collectible Johnny Blaze figure with flaming motorcycle is inspired by his appearance in Marvel's Ghost Rider comics.

Comes with 7 pieces, including alternate flaming skull, 3 alternate hands, chain, and iconic fiery-red motorcycle with flame detail.

Wielding supernatural abilities from the back of his flaming motorcycle, Johnny Blaze roams the mortal world as the Spirit of Vengeance.

