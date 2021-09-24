Caitlin Like's New Graphic Novel, The Hundredth Voice, at Dark Horse

Caitlin Like's new middle-grade graphic novel, The Hundredth Voice, has been picked up by Brett Israel at Dark Horse Comics. Inspired by The Phantom of the Opera and The Little Mermaid, this story follows a boy determined to break his family's curse which causes every singer to lose their voice. When he arrives at his grandfather's exclusive—and haunted—academy, he sets his eyes on the lead role in the musical, as long as the literal and figurative skeletons in his family's closet don't get in the way. The Hundredth Voice will be published in the autumn of 2023. Caitlin Like's agent Laurel Symonds at the Bent Agency negotiated the deal for world English rights.

Caitlin Like tweeted saying " I have been exploding with excitement to talk about The Hundredth Voice for MONTHS… Happy to announce my book is an entirely unholy trinity of Faust meets Love Never Dies meets Black Butler, for kids. You want Black Swan for kids, I've got you… This book went on sub last year around my birthday, so the Supernatural Renaissance was well-timed to keep me occupied through submission hell! So also special thank you to the SPN community for keeping me distracted and sane during this process. As a capper, here are some Picrews I made a few months back of the main child characters – Uriel, Ramona, Jack, and Declan. I'll be showing actual art of them soon, but my planned announcement illustration isn't quite done yet." Though she also added, "the out of his depth protagonist of The Hundredth Voice, Uriel Driscoll."

The Bent Agency is the home of thirteen literary agents as well a dedicated rights and operations team. Britt Siess Creative Management, and negotiated the deal for North American rights. Dark Horse Comics was founded in 1986 by Mike Richardson in Milwaukie, Oregon. Richardson started out by opening his first comic book store, Pegasus Books, in Bend, Oregon, in 1980. From there he was able to use the funds from his retail operation to start his own publishing company.