Can You Find The Gotham City Year One Front Cover Easter Egg?

Gotham City: Year One was the series Phil Hester drew with Eric Gapstur, coloured by Jordie Bellaire and written by Tom King.

Phil Hester posted on TwitterX, "In all the months GCYO has been out, no one has caught the massive Easter Egg smack dab on one of the covers. Will you?" Gotham City: Year One was the series he drew with Eric Gapstur, coloured by Jordie Bellaire and written by Tom King. With a series of striking covers in a similar format.

Is it that the object mirrors the main figure? Is it that the letter W is featured on every cover? Is that everyone is being hung in the form of a noose? Is Batman's face hidden ion the shadows? Is it to do with the images on the cards mirroring other covers? Can you see what no one else can do? If so, mention it in the comments because Phil isn't saying anything yet. Gotham City: Year One was published as a collection last week…

GOTHAM CITY YEAR ONE HC

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Phil Hester, Eric Gapstur

There once was a shining city on the water, a home for families, hope, and prosperity. It was Gotham, and it was glorious. The story of its fall from grace, the legend that would birth the Bat, has remained untold for 80 years. That's about to change. Superstar creators Tom King and Phil Hester team up for the first time to tell the definitive origin of Gotham City: how it became the cesspool of violence and corruption it is today, how it harbored and then unleashed the sin that led to the rise of the Dark Knight. Two generations before Batman, private investigator Slam Bradley gets tangled in the kidnapping of the century as the infant Wayne heir disappears in the night…and so begins a brutal, hard-boiled, epic tale of a man living on the edge and a city about to burn. Collecting Gotham City Year One #1-6. Retail: $29.99 In-Store Date: 9/5/2023

