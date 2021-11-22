Cannonball Run Meets Mad Max – Speed Republic in February 2022

Mad Cave Studios is launching Speed Republic, a brand new series in February, Speed Republic #1 by Ryan Lindsey and Emanuele Parascandolo, described as Cannonball Run meets Mad Max… as well as all the other solicitations for Mad Cave for February 2022.

SPEED REPUBLIC #1 CVR A PARASCANDOLO & MONTE

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

DEC211714

DEC211715 – SPEED REPUBLIC #1 CVR B PARASCANDOLO & MONTE – 3.99

(W) Ryan Lindsey (A / CA) Emanuele Parascandolo

In the future, Europe has united under one man, The Autocrat. He rules the apocalyptic landscape from corporate monopolies with a vision of unity that is gospel to some, but hollow to others. To distract the 99% from their poor and empty lives, they are given the opportunity to compete in the Grand Race. A marathon street race through Europe where only one driver can make it to the end and win a life of luxury. Our hero, Sebastian Valencia, enters with the hope that winning this race can make up for his wasted past, but along the way he starts to question what kind of future he is actually buying into. Cannonball Run meets Mad Max .In Shops: Feb 02, 2022 SRP: 3.99

KNIGHTS OF GOLDEN SUN TP VOL 02 FATHERS ARMOR

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

DEC211711

(W) Mark London (A / CA) Mauricio Villarreal

The Archangels are back! With Metatron on the run, and Lucifer nowhere to be found, the Archangels must scour the Earth for the pieces of God's Armor in order to prevent them from bringing destruction upon the world the likes of which have only been hinted at through the annals of history! Collects #8-14.

In Shops: Feb 09, 2022

SRP: 19.99

LAST SESSION #3 CVR A DOZERDRAWS

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

DEC211712

DEC211713 – LAST SESSION #3 CVR B DOZERDRAWS – 3.99

(W) Jasmine Walls (A / CA) Dozerdraws

Well, Lana called it: Dice & Deathtraps just got deadlier with new player Cassandra's inexperience. And everyone, especially Dungeon Master Jay, just seems… okay with the fact their very first campaign might end with nothing more than disappointment. As Lana decides how to cope, Drew, Walter, and Shen think about their own futures after college.

In Shops: Feb 23, 2022

SRP: 3.99

WOLVENHEART #11 CVR A GIRALDO

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

DEC211716

DEC211717 – WOLVENHEART #11 CVR B GIRALDO – 3.99

(W) Mark London (A / CA) Alejandro Giraldo

Obak and Elizabeth reflect on Obak's childhood and the moment that almost destroyed them during The Great Crossing. The future may be uncertain, but the past is always clear

In Shops: Feb 16, 2022

SRP: 3.99

