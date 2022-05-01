Captain America #0 Review: The Perfect Canvas

With both a relentless focus and a kind of camaraderie that is engaging to see, Captain America #0 sets up a new balance of power between shield slingers. Seeing them work together against a sometimes over-the-top, sometimes brilliant antagonist provides them the perfect canvas to define themselves.

Karl Lycos will likely be pretty upset as Arnim Zola has decided to transform the people of the world into "Zolasauruses" because it's not like Nazis ever have any original ideas. His scheme centers around a gigantic rocket he hid inside of a skyscraper (some city inspectors have a lot of explaining to do). In comes a poster-worthy intro for Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson, speaking the sacred language of hands and feet (apologies to Stephanie Williams) and, of course, slung shields (this introduces the blue-ringed Captain America version as a difference, no word on its composition).

Throughout the book, the two Captains America are subjected to Zola's criticisms of their motives and the nation they defend: the self-inflicted wound of climate change, the dangers of the carceral state, the dangers of the military-industrial complex, and so on. It's not as though Zola is even technically wrong in any of the things he points out. The Captains, however, are focused on the mission: a weird digital Nazi wants to turn the world into dinosaurs, and that's not gonna fly.

This script by Tochi Onyebuchi and the "hivemind" of Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly makes very fair swings at the challenge of picking up the shield in this day and age, answering that challenge with fantastic action and the kind of smiling heroism you'd expect from Tyler Hoechlin. The art team of Mattia De Iulis and Joe Caramagna turn in a number of meme-worthy moments that people reading their comics behind a certain gate would love to claim but can't because, you know, the actual values presented here counter their tiny little ideas.

There's lots of fun, lots of quotable moments, lots worth seeing here. This almost perfect zero issue is a means of establishing the Captain America mantle (as that's what it is now, like the Flash or Spider-Man) that's a great ride. RATING: BUY.

Captain America #0 By Tochi Onyebuchi, Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, Mattia De Iulis When Arnim Zola launches a catastrophic attack on New York City, he meets his match – in Sam Wilson and Steve Rogers! In the explosive battle that follows, two Captain Americas prove better than one, and Sam and Steve decide they might just keep a good thing going Tochi Onyebuchi (BLACK PANTHER LEGENDS), Jackson Lanzing & Collin Kelly (KANG THE CONQUEROR) and Mattia De Iulis (THE MIGHTY VALKYRIES, INVISIBLE WOMAN) kick off an incredible new CAPTAIN AMERICA saga, and you won't want to miss what comes next!