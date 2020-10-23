Captain America #25 Thanks FOC It's Friday, 23rd of October, 2020

Thank FOC It's Friday – and it's Resident Alien time.. Planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off at Diamond Comic Distributors. And now UCS and Lunar as well. Of course, in these times, so much of this is up in the air. There's a lot of product coming through that needs adjusting. Because this represents the comic book industry returning to comic book stores en masse…

Traditionally FOC is the date when retailers have a last chance to amend their advance orders for comic books without penalty. A final chance for publishers to promote books while orders can still be added. A time for credits to be amends, new covers to be revealed and a final push given. This is an attempt to sift through them all and find the most relevant items.

What's FOCing today?

Doctor Who Comics #1 are beginning a new Tenth/Thirteenth Doctor story with Rosde Tyler and Sea Devils. Come on!

Barbalien: Red Planet #1 and Sea Of Sorrows #1 are both getting resolicited for the current market. If you wanted them before, good to check now.

If you are not getting the TMNT: Last Ronin copies you wanted after IDW allocated them, the second printing is up.

How was Commanders In Crisis? #2 is up and comes with 1:10 and 1:25 variants.

Darkness #1 is getting a 25th Anniversary Commemorative Edition

Captain America hits #25 with tonnes of covers, and Michael Cho.

Everyone gets 25 free Stormbreakers 2020 Sketchbooks – but if you want more for your Peach Momoko fans, bump it up for pennies.

Symbiote Spider-Man: King In Black #1 and Venom #30 launch The King In Black.

Widowmakers: Red Guardian Yelena Belova #1 isn't waiting for any movie any more. FOC time.

Lumberjanes #75 kicks off the big finale for the series.

Dark Interlude #1 from Vault Comics could do better than Giga, the critical acclaim behind it is stellar and it kicks off with a very amusing but cutting dig at Warren Ellis.

How did We Live #1 do? #2 is up and #1 gets a second printing

And Aggretsuko gets a #1 launch to Meet Her Friends

While from DC Comics, they highlight Batman #103 and The Other History Of The DC Universe.

What's on your FOC?

