Captain America is a Cat Lover in Amazing Fantasy #1 [Preview]

Amazing Fantasy is a comic book executive's wet dream series. Take the most iconic versions of all your most popular characters, come up with some contrived reason to pluck them out of their timelines and put them all together, and enjoy. The only question we have is, with Kaare Andrews behind the pen, why didn't he pluck the old man version of Peter Parker out of the timeline so he could show the world his old man dick again? Npw that would be truly iconic. Amazing Fantasy #1 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday. Check out a preview below.

AMAZING FANTASY #1 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

MAY210478

MAY210480 – AMAZING FANTASY #1 (OF 5) ANDREWS VAR – $4.99

(W) Kaare Andrews (A / CA) Kaare Andrews

EXPERIENCE THESE HEROES LIKE NEVER BEFORE!

Red Room Black Widow, teenage Spider-Man, World War II Captain America – the most iconic versions of your favorite Marvel characters from across time and space all wake up on an island of intrigue, darkness and…Amazing Fantasy. Are they dead? Are they dreaming? Or have they truly been transported to another fantastical realm? And is there any way for them to return home?

This isn't just a love letter to your favorite Marvel eras, it's a reinvestment in the seminal characters you've always loved, plucked from their quintessential timelines. Brought to you by KAARE ANDREWS, this is the one you've been waiting for, True Believers… It's one Amazing Fantasy for the ages!

Rated T+

In Shops: 7/28/2021

SRP: $4.99