Captain Carter #5 Preview: Obstruction of Justice

Lizzie Braddock and Tony Stark kidnap a STRIKE division chief in this preview of Captain Carter #5. Check out the preview below.

Captain Carter #5

by Jamie McKelvie & Marika Cresta, cover by Jamie McKelvie

THE END OF THE LINE! Captain Carter's powerful enemies are closing in, painting her as dangerous and out of touch with reality. But Peggy's mind has never been clearer – and now that she knows what she's up against, she's going to put an end to it…even if it costs her everything.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.55"W x 10.08"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Aug 10, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620331400511

| Rated T+

$3.99

