Captain Marvel #43 Preview: Time for an X-Men Team-Up

Carol Danvers gets a call for help from her old frenemy, Rogue, in this preview of Captain Marvel #43.

Captain Marvel #43

by Kelly Thompson & Sergio Dávila, cover by Juan Frigeri

HORROR IN THE STARS! Many experiences honed Carol Danvers into the Captain Marvel she is today. Some of them are beautiful stories, and and some of them are horror stories! This is the latter. Join superstar scribe Kelly Thompson and "Last of the Marvels" artist Sergio Dávila as Carol and some eXciting guest stars come together on a mission in the stars that will change everything for Captain Marvel!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 160 per carton

On sale Nov 02, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609268004311

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960609268004321 – CAPTAIN MARVEL 43 VICENTINI X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609268004331 – CAPTAIN MARVEL 43 DAVILA VARIANT – $3.99 US

