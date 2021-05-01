Carnage Becomes a Music Critic – Black White and Blood #3 [Preview]

Carnage: Black White and Blood #3 is in stores from Marvel Comics next week, and the House of Ideas has released a preview with some art from each of the three stories contained therein. In the first one, Carnage becomes a music critic and gives a heavy metal band a negative review. In the second, we guess he's a pirate or something. And in the third, well, that's the scariest one of all… because Carnage has gone out in public to a convention… and he's not wearing a mask! Check out the preview below.
CARNAGE BLACK WHITE AND BLOOD #3 (OF 4)
MARVEL COMICS
MAR210578
MAR210579 – CARNAGE BLACK WHITE AND BLOOD #3 (OF 4) EASTMAN VAR – $4.99
(W) Dan Slott, More (A) More (A / CA) Greg Smallwood
Take a walk down memory lane with SPIDER-MAN scribe DAN SLOTT and SAVAGE AVENGERS illustrator GREG SMALLWOOD – as they unleash a tale of psychological terror against the backdrop of MAXIMUM CARNAGE that'll have you seeing red!
Parental Advisory
In Shops: 2021-05-05
SRP: $4.99
Cover image for MAR210578 CARNAGE BLACK WHITE AND BLOOD #3 (OF 4), by (W) Dan Slott, More (A) More (A / CA) Greg Smallwood, in stores Wednesday, May 5, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Cover image for MAR210579 CARNAGE BLACK WHITE AND BLOOD #3 (OF 4) EASTMAN VAR, by (W) Dan Slott, More (A) Greg Smallwood, More (CA) Kevin Eastman, in stores Wednesday, May 5, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from MAR210578 CARNAGE BLACK WHITE AND BLOOD #3 (OF 4), by (W) Dan Slott, More (A) More (A / CA) Greg Smallwood, in stores Wednesday, May 5, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from MAR210578 CARNAGE BLACK WHITE AND BLOOD #3 (OF 4), by (W) Dan Slott, More (A) More (A / CA) Greg Smallwood, in stores Wednesday, May 5, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from MAR210578 CARNAGE BLACK WHITE AND BLOOD #3 (OF 4), by (W) Dan Slott, More (A) More (A / CA) Greg Smallwood, in stores Wednesday, May 5, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from MAR210578 CARNAGE BLACK WHITE AND BLOOD #3 (OF 4), by (W) Dan Slott, More (A) More (A / CA) Greg Smallwood, in stores Wednesday, May 5, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from MAR210578 CARNAGE BLACK WHITE AND BLOOD #3 (OF 4), by (W) Dan Slott, More (A) More (A / CA) Greg Smallwood, in stores Wednesday, May 5, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.