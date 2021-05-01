Carnage Becomes a Music Critic – Black White and Blood #3 [Preview]

Carnage: Black White and Blood #3 is in stores from Marvel Comics next week, and the House of Ideas has released a preview with some art from each of the three stories contained therein. In the first one, Carnage becomes a music critic and gives a heavy metal band a negative review. In the second, we guess he's a pirate or something. And in the third, well, that's the scariest one of all… because Carnage has gone out in public to a convention… and he's not wearing a mask! Check out the preview below.