Posted in: Comics | Tagged: cat kid comic club, Dav Pilkey, dog man, scholastic

Cat Kid Comic Club: Influencers, One Of 2023's Biggest Selling Comics

Cat Kid Comic Club: Influencers is the new Dog Man spinoff graphic novel by Dav Pilkey and will be one of the best-selling comics this year.

Cat Kid Comic Club: Influencers is the new Dog Man spinoff graphic novel by Dav Pilkey and is set to be one of the best-selling comic books in the English language – but will probably come second this year to Dog Man himself! Cat Kid Comic Club: Influencers will be published by Scholastic Graphix on the 28th of November. The series which has focused on the art of kids publishing comic books by themselves, will deal with what happens when you actually get published by someone.

The Cat Kid Comic Club is in crisis! After learning that one of their comics will be published, the baby frogs are filled with anxiety and doubt. How will they get their creative groove back? Will Naomi or Melvin emerge as a leader? Will Flippy convince them to finally straighten up and fly right? The story is hysterical, thought-provoking, and full of action-packed mini-comics: "Frogzilla vs. Mechafrogzilla," "I Am Dr. Fredric Wertham," "Two Birds," and "RoboChubbs." Bestselling author-illustrator Dav Pilkey shows the reader that the best way to influence people is to be open, gentle, and kind. The variety of art styles, paired with Pilkey's trademark storytelling and humor, inspires imagination and innovation for readers of all ages.

Cat Kid Comic Club: Influencers is the fifth in the graphic novel series since launching in December 2020, the series has more than 10 million copies in print, and has been translated in 37 languages. Also this year, Cat Kid Comic Club will launch as a stage musical next month at the Lucille Lortel Theater in New York City. Performances will run from the 21st of July through to August 27th as part of TheaterWorksUSA's Family Summer Theater program. The theatrical team behind Dog Man: The Musical! Kevin Del Aguila and Brad Alexander also wrote this musical adaptation, and the director and choreographer is Marlo Hunter.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!