Catwoman #41 Preview: Dario Tomasso's Daddy Issues

As Catwoman plots her revenge against Don Tomasso in this preview of Catwoman #41, his son Dario is the victim of Daddy Issues. Yes, it isn't just heroes that can have Daddy Issues. Villains can have them. Supporting characters too. Fictional comic book universes are messed up places. What can we say? Check out the preview below.

CATWOMAN #41

DC Comics

0122DC114

0122DC115 – Catwoman #41 Tula Lotay Cover – $4.99

0122DC116 – Catwoman #41 Jenny Frison Cover – $4.99

0122DC117 – Catwoman #41 Dani Cover – $4.99

(W) Tini Howard (A) Nico Leon (CA) Jeff Dekal

With Batman out of the picture, Catwoman would be wise to remember that there are more than bats in Gotham's belfries. Speaking of bats, Onyx returns to her home city to bat cleanup and make sure Catwoman's not letting any strays into her city…and with no big Bat in the shadows, those pesky no-killing rules are off the table. Let's see if Catwoman and Onyx can agree on a target…

In Shops: 3/15/2022

SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. Garbage in, garbage out. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays becauase nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.