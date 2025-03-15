Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: catwoman

Catwoman #74 Preview: Nine Lives, One Tokyo Showdown

In Catwoman #74, Selina Kyle finds herself cornered in Tokyo as she pursues the second key to the Belov fortune, but unexpected enemies may spell disaster for our feline thief.

Article Summary Catwoman #74 launches March 19, 2025 with Selina Kyle in a pulse-pounding Tokyo chase for hidden fortune keys.

In Tokyo’s neon maze, Selina targets the elusive second key crucial to unlocking a vast Belov fortune.

DC Comics delivers gritty crime thrills, dynamic artistry, and a high-stakes cat burglar heist in this issue.

CAN SELINA DISAPPEAR IN TOKYO? With everyone in Tokyo searching for her, Catwoman finds herself face-to-face with Alexander Belov and another unexpected foe. Can she secure the second key to the Belov fortune, or is this the end of the line for the feline fatale? Plus, the noose continues to tighten around the necks of Selina's old acquaintances.

CATWOMAN #74

DC Comics

0125DC150

0125DC151 – Catwoman #74 Frank Cho Cover – $4.99

0125DC152 – Catwoman #74 Dan Panosian Cover – $4.99

(W) Torunn Gronbekk (A) Marianna Ignazzi (CA) Sebastian Fiumara

In Shops: 3/19/2025

SRP: $3.99

