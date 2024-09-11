Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: cgc, dubai

CGC Hires Middle East Comic Con Co-Founder For New Dubai Office

Arafaat Ali Khan been hired as the Managing Director of CCG's new Middle East office setting up in Dubai, best known for CGC slabs.

Arafaat Ali Khan, co-founder of the Middle East Film and Comic Con (MEFCC), has been hired as the Managing Director of CCG's new Middle East office setting up in Dubai in the UAE, joining international offices in Sarasota, London, Munich, Hong Kong and Shanghai. Since 1987, CCG-and-related companies have certified coins, banknotes, trading card games, sports cards, video games, home video, autographs, stamps and related collectables. But on Bleeding Cool, they are best known for grading and slabbing comic books as CGC.

"We are very excited to welcome Arafaat to our team," said Max Spiegel, President of CCG. "His impressive expertise and passion for collectables will be invaluable to CCG and our customers as we establish our presence in the Middle East. We look forward to serving this vibrant region with top-tier authentication and grading services beginning early next year."

The new CCG Dubai office will serve as a hub for collectors and dealers in the Middle East, offering authentication and grading services for CCG's suite of brands, including Certified Guaranty Company (CGC), James Spence Authentication (JSA), Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC), and Paper Money Guaranty (PMG). This move marks the first time a major third-party grading service has had a full-time presence in the Middle East.

"As an avid collector myself, I am honoured to join CCG and lead the company's efforts in the Middle East," said Arafaat Ali Khan. "The region has an enthusiastic and growing collecting community, and I am excited to be part of another first at CCG by providing exceptional services and support to collectors and dealers here. This is an exciting time for the industry, and I look forward to contributing to its growth and success."

I am not sure how content issues with the United Arab Emirates might affect what CGC can and cannot slab, however…

