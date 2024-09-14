Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: dragoncon, Lucky devils

Charles Soule & Ryan Browne Follow 8 Billion Genies, With Lucky Devils

Announced at their panel at DragonCon. Charles Soule and Ryan Browne, the Eight Billion Genies team, reuniting for a new comic from Image.

It was announced at their panel at DragonCon. Charles Soule and Ryan Browne, the Eight Billion Genies team, reuniting for a new comic from Image Comics. Just that they didn't put it out on socials after. No arranged PR drop. And no one, apart from those at the panel at DragonCon or popping by their booth knowing they had a scoop.

WApart from one man, Ruben Reyes, who posted a selfie and in doing so revealed the new book, that it is coming out from Image in January and is called Lucky Devils.

of the new book, then unknown, Charles Soule told the Comic Book Club podcast how it is both similar and different to Eight Billion Genies. "And the new book is designed to… You'll get it. We have kind of a theme that we're starting to follow. But this takes that idea and flips it on its head in some really interesting ways, and answers questions about, I would say good and evil and morality that the first one alluded to. But the first book, Eight Billion Genies, was very much about desire. This book is about good and evil and how people become good or evil, and how they define those things within themselves, because in the hoary cliche, nobody thinks they're the bad guy that will really look at that question pretty closely.

"And when is the moment when you really have to look yourself in the eye and say, 'Well, you know what? I guess I am a bad guy.' It's basically a comic book adaptation of that Hitler's bunker meme that goes around for basically everything. 'Wait a minute, are we the baddies?' And so I think it's we're both really, really excited about it. There's really interesting things and cool things that the book does, interesting things that we're doing with it to promote it and get the word out about it."

That sketch was written by John Finnemore, for David Mitchell and Robin Webb, performed on stage, then radio and TV and has indeed been doing the rounds. It's very good… here are a couple of versions.

So there you go! Straight from the devil's mouth himself. Per a post on X (formerly Twitter), The Lucky Devils will hit stores from Image Comics in January 2025.

