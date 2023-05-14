Charles Sultan's Mr. E and Sky Chief in Punch Comics #1, at Auction Created by Chesler art director Charles Sultan, Punch Comics #1's Sky Chief, was a reflection of the aviation history of the era.

We've talked about the weird and wonderful world of the comic books from publisher Harry "A" Chesler a few times here over the years, but the role of Charles Sultan as art director of the publisher beginning in 1940 is deserving of more attention. In 1941, Chesler's Punch Comics #1 introduced Sultan's Mr. E and secret aerial operative Sky Chief, helping to set the stylistic tone of a key part of the publisher's comic book line. The cover feature of that issue, Sky Chief, was thoroughly inspired by the aviation industry of that era as well. There's a solid VG copy of Punch Comics #1 up for auction, which features the first appearances of Mr. E and Sky Chief, along with other stories featuring Kitty Kelly, Hale the Magician, and the Unholy 3. This issue and other early Punch Comics can be found in Heritage Auctions' 2023 May 14-16 Sunday, Monday & Tuesday Comic Books Select Auction #122320.

Burton Strong, Sky Chief, was a "secret aerial operative" for the FBI specializing in stopping crime, sabotage, and terrorism involving long-range aviation missions. It is likely the name "Sky Chief" was inspired by the popularity of the TWA Sky Chief brand, a long-range commercial airplane based on the Douglas DC-3. In his first mission in Punch Comics #1, the Sky Chief stopped a ring of saboteurs who were destroying "American Clipper planes", a likely reference to the Boeing 314 Clipper, another long-range plane of the era. The cover of issue #1 may be by George Tuska.

Mr. E, a vigilante crime fighter, draws his power and insight from the ancient tribal idol, King Kolah, hidden in an underground temple beneath his ancient home. King Kolah gives Mr. E with visions that lead him to villains which he defeats with the assistance of the Messengers of Justice. These gnome-like creatures could shapeshift into blackbirds, and use their powers to help Mr. E pursue justice in Washington, DC.

Charles Sultan was already known for his work at Eisner-Iger Studio in 1939 before becoming the art director at Chesler from 1940 to 1953. Throughout his career, Sultan made significant contributions to various comic book publishers, including Fawcett, Fiction House, DC Comics and Quality Comics. Among his most notable works are contributions to Fawcett's Spy Smasher, Minuteman, and Bulletman. Like his work on Sky Chief, Sultan worked on a number of aviation features at Fiction House, including Air Heroes, Clipper Kirk, and Sky Rangers.

Even beyond the context of this early war era, the rise and rapid development of aviation technology, both for commercial and military purposes strongly influenced Sky Chief.

