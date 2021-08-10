Checklist for Fear State Confirms Secret Files And Omega
We have the DC Fear State checklist, through to completion with Omega #1 in December, as well as including the previously Bleeding Cool-mentioned Batman Secret Files for The Gardener for November…
- August
- I Am Batman #0
- Catwoman #34
- Harley Quinn #6
- Alpha #1
- September
- Batman #112
- I Am Batman #1
- Batman #113
- Batman Secret Files: Miracle Molly #1
- Catwoman #35
- Nightwing #84
- Detective Comics #1043
- Harley Quinn #7
- October
- Batman #114
- Arkham City. The Order Of The World #1
- Batman: Urban Legends #8
- I Am Batman #2
- Batman #115
- Batman Secret Files: Peacekeeper #1
- Catwoman #36
- Nightwing #85
- Detective Comics #1044
- Harley Quinn #8
- Task Force Z #1
- November
- Batman #116
- Arkham City #2
- Batman: Urban Legends #9
- I Am Batman #3
- Batman #117
- Batman Secret Files: The Gardener #1
- Catwoman #37
- Nightwing #86
- Detective Comics #1045
- Harley Quinn #9
- Task Force Z #2
- December
- Batman: Fear State: Omega #1
And this is what collects is all in 2022…
Batman: Fear State Saga Hardcover – April 26, 2022
by James Tynion IV, Jorge Jimenez
The Batman: Fear State Event is collected like never before! Gotham City is on the brink of martial law as Batman fights a two-front battle! The Scarecrow is unleashing a devasting attack on the city while the Magistrate have made their move to invade! Gotham City is on the brink of a violent evolutionary path and the danger level to Batman and his allies reaching a fever pitch! The Magistrate now have full support from the mayor to handle high-level law enforcement in Gotham and have branded the Dark Knight as Public Enemy #1. Batman must also contend with the return of the Scarecrow who pursues his own terrifying agenda as he takes this chaotic moment to launch his FEAR STATE. And that's just the start of the Dark Knights twisted tale in Batman: Fear State Saga collecting Batman #112-117; Batman Secret Files: The Gardener #1; Batman Secret Files: Peacekeeper #1; Batman Secret Files: Miracle Molly #1; Batman: Fear State: Alpha #1; Batman: Fear State: Omega #1!