Children Of The Vault #1 by Deniz Camp & Luca Maresca For Fall Of X

More X-Men Fall Of X stuff today. As Si Spurrier tweets "I think there might be a bit of a megasplodo announcement today." His may come later. But first we have Deniz Camp and Luca Maresca's new X-Men limited series, Children Of The Vault, launching in August. With Bishop And Cable against the time dilated long-evolved version of us, created by Mike Carey and Chris Bachalo in 2006. We noted in a previous version of the timeline, they were easily defeated. But that was in a world in which Orchis never existed…

Since 2019's revolutionary HOUSE OF X and POWERS OF X series, mutantkind has experienced unparalleled growth and prosperity on the island nation Krakoa – but can it really last forever? Following July's X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA #1, mutantkind will enter a thrilling new era of uncertainty, danger, and mystery known as FALL OF X! During this perilous time, two of the X-Men's strongest soldiers will join forces to take down the greatest threat to mutantkind's future in CHILDREN OF THE VAULT!

A four-issue limited series, CHILDREN OF THE VAULT will be written by Deniz Camp (20th Century Men) in his exciting Marvel Comics debut and drawn by Luca Maresca, following his hit work on Photon: Monica Rambeau. These two rising stars will explore one of the most significant obstacles to mutantkind's survival, the mega-evolved superbeings known as THE CHILDREN OF THE VAULT. This post-human species is seen as the next stage of evolution, superior to mutants in every way. Their motives and the existential threat they represent has been brewing in the pages of both Jonathan Hickman and Gerry Duggan's X-MEN runs, and after the dramatic events at this year's Hellfire Gala, they're be unleashed from their virtual prison with a new mission. Former enemies become brother-in-arms as Cable and Bishop team-up to fight this crucial war against the Children of the Vault all on their own!

The Children of the Vault are back, and they are determined to be humanity's salvation! But not everything is as it seems, and every utopia has its costs. What is the motivation behind these highly evolved beings gifting the world with their advanced technology? And how do Bishop and a now-Orchis-captured Cable figure into their plans?

"With CHILDREN OF THE VAULT, we're taking what Mike Carey, Jonathan Hickman, and Gerry Duggan have established and filling in the gaps to more fully flesh out their motivations and methods," Camp explained. "It's been a real thrill to invent a whole new society for the Marvel Universe, with its own brutal history, culture, prejudices, personalities, and politics. Just as important to this book are Cable and Bishop, two characters I've long known and recently come to love. We're embracing their rich history and complicated pasts (and futures!) to create a dynamic that I think feels fresh but deeply rooted in the characters.

"All of these characters, with their competing visions for the future, are going to collide in a sci-fi story brimming with 'big ideas,' accessible to new readers but taking full advantage of the FALL OF X status quo and the Marvel Universe."