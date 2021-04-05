Chris Claremont Anniversary Special Heads to Marvel Unlimited in April

Marvel Comics has announced the schedule of comics hitting the Marvel Unlimited digital comics streaming service this month. And this is a special month, because not only will the Chris Claremont anniversary special hit Marvel Unlimited in April, but the first issue of Iron Fist: Heart of the Dragon, the series written by comics legend Larry Hama, also debuts this month. Plus Eternals #1, we guess, if that sort of thing is your bag, baby.

From Marvel's press release, check out the full schedule of comics dropping on Marvel Unlimited in April below:

Week of April 5

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #55 LAST REMAINS CONCLUSION!

AVENGERS #40

GHOST RIDER: RETURN OF VENGEANCE #1

KING IN BLACK: IRON MAN/DOOM #1 KING IN BLACK TIE-IN!

KING IN BLACK: NAMOR #2 KING IN BLACK TIE-IN!

POWER PACK #2

SHANG-CHI #4

WEREWOLF BY NIGHT #3

WOLVERINE #8

X-MEN #16

Week of April 12

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #56

ETERNALS #1 MAJOR DEBUT!

ETERNALS: NEVER DIE, NEVER WIN EDITION #1

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #10 KING IN BLACK TIE-IN!

HELLIONS #8

IRON MAN #5

KING IN BLACK: RETURN OF THE VALKYRIES #1 KING IN BLACK TIE-IN!

M.O.D.O.K.: HEAD GAMES #2

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #22

SPIDER-WOMAN #8

STAR WARS #10

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #1 MAJOR DEBUT!

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN: KING IN BLACK #3

THE RISE OF ULTRAMAN #5 SERIES COMPLETE!

THOR #11

VENOM #32 KING IN BLACK TIE-IN!

X-FACTOR #6

Week of April 19

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #57 LAST REMAINS AFTERMATH!

CHRIS CLAREMONT ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1

IMMORTAL HULK #42

KING IN BLACK: GWENOM VS. CARNAGE #1 KING IN BLACK TIE-IN!

KING IN BLACK: PLANET OF THE SYMBIOTES #1 KING IN BLACK TIE-IN!

KING IN BLACK: THUNDERBOLTS #1 KING IN BLACK TIE-IN!

MARAUDERS #17

S.W.O.R.D. #2

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #9

THE UNION #2 KING IN BLACK TIE-IN!

Week of April 26

AVENGERS #41

BLACK CAT #2 KING IN BLACK TIE-IN!

CABLE #7

IRON FIST: HEART OF THE DRAGON #1

KING IN BLACK #3

MAESTRO: WAR AND PAX #1 MAJOR DEBUT!

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #7

X-FORCE #16