Chris Weston On Designing Michael Keaton's Batman Suits For The Flash Comic book artist Chris Weston has talked about his involvement with The Flash movie during lockdown over the Batman costumes just revealed.

The Flash movie trailer that dropped for Superbowl the other day featured an array of Batman costumes that Michael Keaton might conceivably wear. A Batgallery.

Comic book artist Chris Weston of The Filth and The Twelve revealed his own participation in this, tweeting "I think I can mention this now: I was in the costume department on "The Flash", and got the privilege to work on Michael Keaton's Bat-suits… including some variant versions! (I specifically asked if I could do a comics-faithful grey-coloured suit, 'because I'm a sad old fanboy too!)" As for the blue trunks, "they were on my concept art. I don't know if they made it to the finished props. I never got to visit the set because of lockdown." Asked if that a Batman with shoulder holsters, "Yes! Batman '66 symbol too…my idea…! As was the grappling guns in holsters and the golden-age ears on the cowl! I was in fanboy heaven! Luckily I had a great lead designer, Alexandra Byrne, who was very receptive to my wacky notions!"

No actual guns though. It's not that kind of Batman. "Grappling hooks. There is precedent for early Batman to have guns, but that wasn't my intention… I can't reveal the process too much. But it's a constant balance between direction but with space built in to explore possibilities. Guides, not rules, if you know what I mean. Reference material and inspiration constantly supplied by the head of department & the director… I was very privileged to have been asked, so I seized the bull by the horns & really went for it! Obviously there's a whole design process involving others, including sculptors so I can't take full credit; it's a team effort. It's great when some of your DNA gets through."

