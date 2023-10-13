Ryan Parrott, Noah Gardner & John Pearson's The Infernals from Image

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image, NYCC | Tagged: Infernals, John Pearson, Noah Gardner, ryan parrott

Ryan Parrott, Noah Gardner and John Pearson are launching a new comic book from Image Comics, The Infernals, a ongoing series about family, power, legacy, and the end of the world, launching in February 2024.

Abraham "Abe" Morgenstern, the son of Satan, has one month to live. Before he dies, he must decide which of his three wayward children—volatile narcissist Nero, conflicted field operative Jackal, or troubled schoolgirl Bee—will inherit his shadowy empire. But will Abe ever be able to truly cede control of the Apocalypse? Or does the Antichrist have something else up his sleeve…

"I am so fired up (pun very much intended) to finally introduce the world to the first family of the apocalypse! Love them, hate them, or love-to-hate them—I hope you enjoy the ride, which has been rendered in such mind-blowing detail by the brilliant John Pearson," said Gardner.

Pearson added: "We're dealing with the Antichrist, their Demonic family and the impending Apocalypse, so coming up with a visual approach to match that level of intensity meant making my own personal pact with the Devil. I've drawn inspiration from the lurid colour palettes of Italian Giallo cinema, the rawness of late '80s painted comics, and the feel of Vertigo titles at their peak. This is a love-letter to everything that got me hooked on the medium in one glorious and hellish story."

"Every once in a while, you hear an idea and you think, 'Oh, someone has to do that.' Well, when Noah pitched me his concept for The Infernals, I absolutely flipped," said Parrott. "The themes. The characters. The imagery. The possibilities were endless. I love that it's both epic and yet personal and intimate at the same time. We can explore commentaries on corporate culture and organized religion while also focusing on absentee fathers and sibling rivalries. It's honestly just a complicated family drama… but the stakes happen to be the end of the world."