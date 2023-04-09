Christopher Priest Redefines Superman's Powers For 2023 (Spoilers) Christopher Priest is rewriting Superman's powers - or rather the expanation of their existence - for Superman: Lost #2, this week.

When Superman began, his powers were down to a genetic perfection harnessed by science on Krypton. Indeed, scenes set on Krypton showed Kryptonians had these powers on their own planet, or that Superman was from a world with greater gravity than Earth.

Later, as his powers increased from just strength, invulnerability and jumping high, to flight, super-speed, super-senses, the exposure of his Kryptonian body to the light of a yellow star was brought in to explain everything.

This would be added to in the eighties, as Kryptonian cells on Earth gradually adapting and growing differently under a yellow sun. Having a fore field around his body that protected him and his suit – but not his cape. It was Connor Kent, the clone of Superman and Lex Luthor who added the idea of having "tactile telekinesis" so he could lift heavy objects like buildings without them falling apart was added to Superman. Which suggested if this might also explain flight, heat vision and other Superman powers.

In Superman: Lost #2 out this week, we may be getting another explanation, courtesy of writer Christopher Priest.

We have Kryptonians developing biochemical reactions to gravity, in combination with the solar radiation from a yellow son, that create a variety of abilities, including super strength, super speed, flight, super vision, heat vision and the rest. And now with a new look costume to go with a new explanation.

SUPERMAN LOST #2 (OF 10) CVR A CARLO PAGULAYAN & JASON PAZ

(W) Christopher Priest (A) Carlo Pagulayan, Jason Paz (CA) Carlo Pagulayan – Jason Paz

As Superman struggles to re-enter his life on Earth, we begin the story of his epic 20-year journey home with an encounter with spacefaring scavengers who transport the Man of Steel to an unnamed earthlike planet whose properties redefine the limits of his powers, while the world's ecological and political turmoil beckons for his help.

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 4/11/2023