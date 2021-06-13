Citrus-Themed Ghost Terrorizes Grove – Scooby-Doo #110 [Preview]

Trouble is brewing at the Sunshine Citrus Grove in this preview of Scooby-Doo Where Are You #110, in stores on Tuesday from DC Comics. Luckily, the titular Scooby-Doo and his friends arrive at the grove just in time. They may be hoping to chow down on some oranges and, apparently, lemons, but unfortunately they are immediately harangued by a wild-looking ghost with a colander on his head, revealed by the Grove's owned to be Jimmy Orangepeel, a long-lost relative of Johnny Appleseed, who wants all of the oranges to himself. Will the Scooby gang be able to figure out who's really behind this haunting? Look, we understand this isn't Shakespeare, but it still has more plot than your average Marvel super-mega-crossover event, doesn't it? Scooby-Doo Where Are You #110 is in stores on Tuesday. Check out the preview below.