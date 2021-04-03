Claudia Gray's Superman: House of El Sequel – The Enemy Delusion  

Claudia Gray and Eric Zawadski's House of El Book One: The Shadow Threat graphic novel was published by DC Comics in January 2021. Telling the story of pre-Superman Krypton through the eyes of two young people on opposite sides of the same extinction-level event. Zahn, one of Krypton's elites: wealthy, privileged, a future leader, and Sera, one of Krypton's soldiers: strong, dedicated, fearless. Their rule-bound society has ordained that their paths should never cross. But ground quakes shaking the planet's surface are also shaking the populace's social structures – so they do.

The second House Of El book by Claudia Gray and Eric Zawadzki to be published next January will be called House Of El Book Two: The Enemy Delusion.

And Bleeding Cool has both the House Of El Book Two: The Enemy Delusion cover and the solicitation synopsis.

Welcome to a brand-new vision of one of comics' most famous tragedies, from New York Times bestselling author Claudia Gray and illustrator Eric Zawadzki. In this second book of a graphic novel trilogy, two teenagers on opposite sides of the same extinction-level event get drawn deeper into conspiracies that could doom them—if the planet doesn't self-destruct first. Sera is a young soldier, bred her entire life to fight for Krypton. She would die for this planet, but she's never had the time or inclination to enjoy it. Zahn, however, is a young scientist, full of hope and ideas for how to improve Krypton for all its citizens. And yet, the cracks in his world are beginning to appear. In fact, both Sera and Zahn are unique in ways that will soon drive them from their destinies and toward each other—toward a cataclysmic ending to all that they once held true. Having learned of Krypton's possible fate, Sera and Zahn find it increasingly difficult to continue with their everyday lives. Sera's enhanced fighting skills may impress General Zod, but they seem to raise suspicions among her fellow soldiers. Zahn finds it equally challenging to maintain his studies and his friendships, as he carries both the knowledge of an underground rebel group's plans and the experiments conducted by Jor-El and Lara. Jor-El himself attempts to alert the tribunes about the looming danger to the planet.

You know it won't end well.