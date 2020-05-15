Clownhunter and Harley Quinn Join Batman #96 and #97.

We just ran a Frankensteining of DC Comics' plans for August 2020 before DC Comics announce the lot later today, but they are still seeking a few out first. Such as following up on James Tynion IV's Clownhnter reveal from yesterday. With Jorge Jimenez design covers of Clownhunter and Harley Quinn fr Batman #96 and #97, out in August.

In Batman #96, reeling from the effects of the worst Joker toxin attack ever, Batman is on the run through Gotham City, pursued by the dark shadows and voices that haunt his past and present! As The Joker's plan materializes, the only person who can save Batman from the brink of true madness…is Harley Quinn?! Plus, who is the mysterious new figure known as Clownhunter?

And then Batman #96, written by James Tynion IV with art by Jorge Jiménez, a cover by Guillem March and a variant cover by Francesco Mattina, plus a new Clownhunter card stock variant cover by Jorge Jiménez, hits shelves August 4.

And then in Batman #97, The Joker's army is growing hour by hour, with weapons beyond anything the Clown Prince of Crime has ever used before. Batman must hold his mind together so he can strike the final blow and take back his city—but how can he heal the rifts he's created in his life to get the help he needs? And while all this is happening, the villains of Gotham City are waiting out the carnage Joker has unleashed—and Catwoman assembles an army of her own!

Batman #97, written by James Tynion IV with art by Jorge Jiménez, a cover by Guillem March and a variant cover by Francesco Mattina, plus a new Harley Quinn card stock variant cover by Jorge Jiménez, hits shelves August 18.