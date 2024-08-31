Posted in: Comics, Current News, Music, Pop Culture | Tagged: judge dredd, oasis

Comic Book Folk… Trying To Get Oasis Tickets This Morning

So Oasis are reforming for a series of concerts. And comic book folk from all over the world are trying to get tickets.

So Oasis are reforming for a series of concerts. And comic book folk from all over the world, as well as a few actors, writers and hacks, are trying to get tickets. Here is how it is going…

Tony Lee: It's averaging 5000 people in the #TicketMaster queue going through every hour. *sigh* And #GigsAndTours are still spinning wheels and haven't even started. *sigh again* #Oasis25 Jen Grünwald: At what point do I give up and go back to sleep? #Oasis Charles LePage: I have the opposite situation, I've given up trying to sleep, and I'm going to see the sunrise at the beach. If I'm going to be tired, at least I get a great view. PJ Holden: In the queue! only (and I'm not kidding here) 156,902 people ahead of me… Now 154,450. If everyone in the queue is buying a max of four tickets the tickets will all be sold out within 20,000 people, 80,000 if everyone was buying one ticket each. Sort of relying on 140,000 of these people cocking up their ticket ordering, otherwise we're not getting tickets… My 16 year old would love to go, my 19 year old secured one yesterday (his mate won the chance to buy tickets early yesterday, was a real scramble to get his card and pay though!)… Right now it's 128, 386. Dropping quick now I suspect lots of people dropping out because the only tickets left are insane prices. Now 109, 186 (my wife is also signed in and her queue is now 26k) wonder how many people are a family all trying to buy tickets with a bunch of logins… Gah! Hit refresh by accident (apples stupid refresh button right beside the close update button on the ticket master website) and now my website is just a rotating circle. Oh well, wasn't getting A ticket anyway.Hit the back key and it took me back -phew! (that said there's not been much movement in the queue for a few minutes so wondering if it's hit the end of the tickets)… Sod it, gone back to bed. My wife is more likely to get tickets than me, and if she doesn't (shes looking at Sunday, me Saturday) then I'll wake up again and check the queue….Wife got to end of queue, only tickets apparently available are €500 – for bog standard seating tickets because ticketmaster has decided this is what people will pay. Sod that. Sure pre Covid the queue for oasis would've been deeply frustrating -hours online waiting on a possible ticket. But post Covid it's a least fractionally more attainable than a doctors appointment.

Dave Scheidt: Remember the time JUDGE DREDD arrested OASIS. (Art by Chris Weston)

‪Chris Murrin‬‪: Got all the way to the cart but it wouldn't recognize an American postal code. Clock ran out.

Martin Gray: Oasis. Sooooo bored

Martin Stiff: That's weird, the #Ticketmaster website seems to be down. I guess you can't blame them – there was literally no suggestion whatsoever all week at all that it might be a little busy this morning….. Jeez, #Ticketmaster. I can't think of a single other company that rinses its customers so thoroughly and then completely fails to put any effort into providing a better service. Apart from, you know, every other company that exists of course.

Fraser Campbell: Missed out on Oasis tickets? Simply create your own Oasis (of pain) by screaming endlessly into a bin.

Kev Craven: Did you get your Oasis ticket? Here's Oasis in the Cuphead / 1930s rubberhose art style. Who next?

Neil Gibbons: If you're in the oasis queue, you can jump to the front by turning off your router and putting your phone in airplane mode. PLEASE RT

Mark O'Sullivan: Didn't work for me, Neil. Did I do it wrong?

Neil Gibbons: Can take up to an hour. Your device will beep when it's time to turn it back on

Leonard Sultana: Hmmm. Literally the only person in the world not bothered about seeing Oasis, live.

Now, you offer me a shot at Jesus Jones tickets, then we're talking!

Danny Pearson: @Ticketmaster and@Twickets I got tickets!!!!!!!! **Tour 2024** New dates added! Tickets and info at http://noasis.co.uk/tour.html

Mark Crilley: Congratulations!! Man I do envy you, just imagining being there to hear a track like Champagne Supernova– my god, it'll be glorious!

Mark Cassidy: Feel sorry for Oasis fans. And it must be a nightmare trying to get tickets, too.

HappyToast‬: It's a bit rich Oasis saying don't resell tickets for profit when they've made a career doing that with Beatles songs.

David Quantick: Peter Jackson's ROLL WITH IT, in which Noel and Liam reveal their lifelong love of one another, their deep friendship, and dismiss the popular misconception that Oasis even ever split up.

Matthew Holness: Guys, this Oasis queue is a live community event. Be grateful

Patrick Willems: finally got through the queue and these are the options ticketmaster is just charging $400+ for random normal tickets because they're "in demand". I'd rather pay for overpriced resale tickets than let ticketmaster get away with what's basically criminal behavior. sadly closing the tab now. I'm 40,000 in the queue for Edinburgh and I really just want to go to bed since it'll most likely end up the exact same. Ticketmaster rot in hell.

Jam Bookshop: me trying to work out how everyone even has the money to afford Oasis tickets

Rachel Burden: #ThankYouForYourPatience Still nice to be part of the national panic – feels like a coming together

Mark O'Sullivan: We'll all remember where we were when we couldn't get Oasis tickets.

Tom Campbell: Ticketmaster playing my favourite Oasis album

Russ Jones: Don't be sad. You can create your own live Oasis experience at home. Simply stand 2 immobile action figurines at the end of your garden, drink some warm beer, play any literally Slade single at 33rpm, and set fire to £150.

Derek Carter: What's the story with @oasis ?! No issue putting 4 in my basket at @Tesco

Tesco: Hi Derek, thanks for getting in touch. It's not putting them in the basket that's the issue. If you do get them delivered, remember to keep the two main ones in separate fridges. Just in case. If you're trying to get tickets for the other Oasis, good luck. Martin – Customer Care

Shaparak Khorsandi: Hey! Book tix for my tour here: http://shappi.co.uk ESPECIALLY Blackheath Halls https://blackheathhalls.com/whats-on/shaparak-khorsandi-scatterbrain/… With support from: Oasis

