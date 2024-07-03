Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: cobra, gi joe

Comic Book Readers Asked To Vote For GI Joe Or For Cobra?

Comic book readers have been asked if they will vote to sign up for GI Joe or for Cobra. Hoe come it only comes down to these choices?

Article Summary Skybound invites comic fans to join GI Joe or Cobra in a special ad.

Voters featured in the upcoming G.I. JOE series launch in November.

New series announced by Joshua Williamson, Tom Reilly and Jordie Bellaire.

GI Joe #1 predicted to surpass Transformers in sales, changing the lore.

After fourteen long years, it is expected tomorrow that the Great British public will finally vote out Cobra in favour of GI Joe. Sorry, sorry, I think I may have gone a bit election-mad. Anyway, in today's Scarlett #2 from Image Comics/Skybound, there is an ad offering readers such a choice.

"All Skybound Insiders who submit their photo and choose a side will be featured on a special ad in an upcoming issue of the new Energon Universe series G.I. JOE, launching in November. That's right, you can be in the comic book! Not an insider? No worries, it's free to join."

The page in question is here, and readers will need to sign up for Skybound's loyalty programme, which is based on Marvel Insiders and known as Skybound Insiders.

Previously, Bleeding Cool told you that a GI Joe #1 would be coming, we just didn't know if it would be at the end of 2024 or the beginning of 2025. Then Skybound and Image Comics, in collaboration with Hasbro, announced the debut of the all-new ongoing series G.I. JOE #1 from the Duke creative team of writer Joshua Williamson and artist Tom Reilly with colourist Jordie Bellaire as part of the Energon Universe, shared with Transformers and Void Rivals on Wednesday, 13th of November.

"Conrad Hauser, Codename DUKE, has assembled a special force known as G.I. Joe to battle the rising power of the mysterious COBRA in the aftermath of the Autobots and Decepticons' arrival on Earth. But the enigmatic Cobra Commander has unleashed the power of Energon like never before! Featuring the First Appearance of an ALL-NEW character and many familiar faces, this is the comic that will change everything you think you know about G.I. JOE…and that's only half the surprises in store!"

When the Energon Universe launched, it was notably without a GI Joe #1, and sales are expected to outdo Transformers #1 as well."

SCARLETT #2 (OF 5) CVR A FERRARI

IMAGE COMICS

MAY240563

(W) Kelly Thompson (A/CA) Marco Ferrari

In order to find her missing friend Jinx, Scarlett goes undercover, deep into the belly of Clan Arashikage, to discover the truth. But the man known as <SPOILER> might have other ideas…In Shops: Jul 03, 2024

SRP: $3.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!