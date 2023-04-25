Comic Shop Owner Tackled Assault Suspect In North Carolina Jacob Edwards, owner of Time Tunnel Comics in Hickory, North Carolina, has been reported as helping in the arrest on a charge against a local man.

Jacob Edwards, owner of Time Tunnel Comics in Hickory, North Carolina, has been reported as helping in the arrest of a 22-year-old Justin Bradley Johnson on a charge of attempted rape. Johnson was charged by local police with one felony count of attempted second-degree rape in connection to an assault in a shopping centre. Edwards told the Hickory Daily News that he had closed up Time Tunnel Comics, was in his car about to leave, when he saw fellow store owner of Prism Coffee, Nestaseya Baadani running and banging on the door of the comic shop. And told him that his friend Mark Ball was being attacked at the store next to her coffee shop. Edwards came to help and subdued Johnson with a chokehold with him and Ball holding down the young man until police arrived. "Once I let go of the choke, he started to come to. But by that point we had him on the ground. I'm a man of heroic girth, so I'm just on top of him and he ain't going anywhere… "I'm still really off about it, and it's days later, so I can't imagine how she feels. I guess the moral of the story is, I hope next time it doesn't take knocking on five doors before someone will help. Like, help your neighbour, everyone. Look out for everybody. That is my message." The Hickory Daily News reports that Johnson was taken into custody on the scene by police, was issued a $75,000 secured bond, and was listed as an inmate in the Catawba County jail.

Time Tunnel Comics began in 2001 as a small retailer with a 500 sq ft space in a strip mall on Springs Road opened by father and son Edwin Price Jr and Eddie Price III. In January 2018, long time shop employee Jacob Edwards took over from the Prices and moved the store to its 3rd location, 265 2nd Ave SE Hickory in the Village Corners shopping centre.