Comic Shops Get Surprise Greg Capullo Wolverine Cover Worth $200

Marvel surprised comic shops with a one-per-store edition of tomorrow's Wolverine #37 with a Greg Capullo cover that already sold for $200.

With their most recent shipment to comic book stores, Marvel Comics has included a one-per-store edition of tomorrow's Wolverine #37 with a virgin variant cover by Greg Capullo, looking like this. Canny retailers have already sold copies on eBay with sales of W0lverine 37 going for as high as $200 yesterday, though one store very generously sold one for just $4. I am guessing they may be regretting that sale by now.

So, if you see one like this on the shelf, tomorrow, you might want to consider picking it up.

Coming out of the Diamond Comics Retailer Lunch, which Marvel Comics is still invited to, we get the news of two classic nineties-associated creators whose careers have often shadowed the other. Firstly, that Rob Liefeld has two projects coming from Marvel Comics and one of them includes the return of his character Major X, called Time To Kill.

Bleeding Cool reported from San Diego Comic Con that Greg Capullo, who famously was given the choice in 2011 of Batman at DC Comics or Wolverine at Marvel, and went with Batman with Scott Snyder for the New 52, was now back at Marvel and starting with variant covers. Beginning with this secret Wolverine variant cover. Not a secret now of course.

Greg Capullo will also be working with Rob Liefeld on the upcoming Deadpool: Seven Slaughters anthology comic book, which includes a cover by Greg Capullo, and interiors by Rob Liefeld, Cullen Bunn, Cody Ziglar, Marc Guggenheum, Justina Ireland, Gail Simone, Greg Land, Whice Portacio, David Baldeon, Phillip Sevy and more. The retailers were told that this is not the full list of talent and that there will be "Shock and awe" at who else is working on it.

WOLVERINE #37

MARVEL COMICS

JUL230657

(W) Ben Percy (A) Juan Jose Ryp (CA) Leinil Yu

HULK AND WOLVERINE – TOGETHER AGAIN in LAST MUTANT STANDING Part 1! LOGAN's grand tour of the Marvel Universe begins here in the only way it could – face-to-face once more with the INCREDIBLE HULK! But will they meet as friends or enemies? And WOLVERINE hunts down his remaining THREE CLONES from BEAST's WEAPONS OF X, for in the end, there can be only one Logan! The perfect jumping on point as Wolverine's new status quo in the FALL OF X kicks into high gear!

Rated T+In Shops: Sep 20, 2023 SRP: $4.99

