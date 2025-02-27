Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: ,

Comic Stores Can Sell Jim Lee's Batman #158 Early, 6.08 PM Local Time

Comic Stores can sell Jim Lee's and Jeph Loeb's first chapter of Batman Hush 2, Batman #158 early, at 6.08 PM local time

Article Summary

  • Comic stores can sell Batman #158 early at 6:08 PM, reflecting the 2002 debut timing.
  • Fans attending launch parties receive a sneak peek ashcan of Batman #159.
  • Glow-in-the-dark variant cover available for retailers ordering 25 Batman #159 ashcans.
  • Get the Batman #158 Giant-Size Special Edition for an oversized art experience.

DC Comics is letting comic book stores sell Batman #158, the first chapter of Batman: Hush 2, early from 6.08 pm local time on the 25th of March, the day before it is due to go on sale. The time reflects the original Jim Lee/Jeph Loeb Batman #608 in 2002 that launched the original Batman Hush. And have a little Batman #158 Launch party. As a bonus for fans participating in Batman #158 Launch Party events, DC will also offer them a Batman #159 ashcan previewing April's second chapter of Batman: H2SH.

Batman #159 ashcan
Batman #159 ashcan

Additionally, retailers who order at least one 25-count bundle of Batman #159 ashcans qualify to order the Batman #158 Launch Party Glow-in-the-Dark variant cover. This glow-in-the-dark variant cover appears to be a version of the Batman symbol, but reveals a swarm of glowing bats in the dark. Qualifying retailers can order the Batman #158 Launch Party Glow-in-the-Dark variant cover as an open-to-order variant.

Batman #158 Launch Party Glow-in-the-Dark variant cover
Batman #158 Launch Party Glow-in-the-Dark variant cover

The Batman #159 Exclusive Launch Party Ashcan is offered at $15 NET for a bundle of 25 copies. The Batman #158 Launch Party Glow-in-the-Dark variant cover will have a cover price of $7.99.

Batman #158 Launch Party Glow-in-the-Dark variant cover
Batman #158 Launch Party Glow-in-the-Dark variant cover

Additionally, DC Comics is to publish a giant-size version of Batman #158 by Jeph Loeb, Jim Lee, Scott Williams, and Alex Sinclair at art board size. Batman #158 Giant-Size Special Edition is a special widescreen edition of the issue, measuring at 11" x 17" at the size that it was created. Batman #158 Giant-Size Special Edition arrives with a standard cover at a $14.99 cover price, and a foil edition for $19.99.

Batman #158
Batman #158

BATMAN #158 CVR A JIM LEE & SCOTT WILLIAMS
(W) Jeph Loeb (A/CA) Jim Lee, Scott Williams
THE HOTLY ANTICIPATED SEQUEL TO THE SMASH-HIT STORYLINE! Jeph Loeb! Jim Lee! An all-new epic saga begins here. Hush returns! Retail:
$4.99 In-Store Date: 3/26/2025

BATMAN #158 GIANT SIZED SPECIAL EDITION CVR A JIM LEE
(W) Jeph Loeb (A) Jim Lee, Scott Williams (CA) Jim Lee
It's the biggest sequel in comic book history—and DC looks to make it even bigger with a giant-size version of Batman #158, the first chapter of "Batman: H2SH" by Jeph Loeb, Jim Lee, Scott Williams, and Alex Sinclair! This unique version of Batman #158 presents the amazing artwork of Lee, Williams, and Sinclair at art board size. Batman #158 Giant-Size Special Edition is a special widescreen edition of the pivotal issue, measuring at 11" x 17" and allowing readers to pore over all the stunning details of the breathtaking art, at the size that it was created. Retail: $14.99 In-Store Date: 3/26/2025

BATMAN #159 LAUNCH PARTY ASHCAN BUNDLE OF 25 (NET)
(W) Jeph Loeb (A) Jim Lee, Scott Williams (CA) Jim Lee
DC offers a Batman #159 ashcan previewing April's second chapter of "Batman: H2SH," providing an exclusive, pulse-pounding 12-page sneak peek of the next can't-miss installment! Retail In-Store Date: 3/26/2025

