Comics Folk React To Facebook, Instagram & WhatsApp Outage Of 2021

So yes, Facebook is down, which means so is Instagram, WhatsApp, and FB Messenger. What is a comic book creator who lives on social media to do? Why, go on Twitter of course…

Fred Van Lente: I generally ignore #DeleteFacebook because I rarely use it, but am now having second thoughts; today a fake account has been asking my friends to re-friend it instead. The trick to tell between the fake and me? I am not, in fact, 116 years old. I am shocked, **shocked** to discover that pretending to be someone you're not does not, in fact, go against Facebook's Community Standards. If 116 year old FVL buys a bunch of ads, I am probably going to be the one kicked off, aren't I. I remember when my friends were telling me they joined this Facebook thing to play Mafia Wars and whatever that Vampire game was. Just a few years later, we live in their glorious paradise. Ha, not only has Facebook said Fake Fred doesn't violate their Community Standards…I can't access my own account now! Hilarious. If I had any real business engagement on Facebook this might be a serious problem, rather than an annoyance.

Has anyone else had trouble accessing Facebook today? Jamal Igle : Facebook's down again?

: Facebook's down again? Henry Flint: I just wrote something on Facebook pressed send and the entire site crashed. I may be a God.

I just wrote something on Facebook pressed send and the entire site crashed. I may be a God. Pete Woods : All Facebook products are down. Instagram, Messenger, FB, etc.

: All Facebook products are down. Instagram, Messenger, FB, etc. Paul Kupperberg: Uh-oh! I hope Facebook isn't pissed at us.

Uh-oh! I hope Facebook isn't pissed at us. David Macho: ¿Me da que facebook y todos sus aledaños (WhatsApp y demás) se la han pegado cosa mala?

¿Me da que facebook y todos sus aledaños (WhatsApp y demás) se la han pegado cosa mala? BossLogic: Seems like everything Facebook owns is down…

Seems like everything Facebook owns is down… Russell Nohelty : Days like today with Facebook and Instagram down that I am sure glad I have that mailing list with all my customers on it instead of relying on them to reach customers for me…

: Days like today with Facebook and Instagram down that I am sure glad I have that mailing list with all my customers on it instead of relying on them to reach customers for me… Chip Mosher: Wow. Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp are all down.

Wow. Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp are all down. David LaFuente: while we wait for Whatsapp, Instagram and Faceb– nothing else to return… I've started the inktober thing:

while we wait for Whatsapp, Instagram and Faceb– nothing else to return… I've started the inktober thing: Drew Edwards: Is anyone else having trouble with FB and IG?

Is anyone else having trouble with FB and IG? Geoff Thorne : yes. they're destroying our country and culture.

: yes. they're destroying our country and culture. Hannibal Tabu: It wasn't me. Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram suffer outage

It wasn't me. Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram suffer outage Kevin Hopps : 60 Minutes interview with Facebook whistleblower last night… now Facebook and Instagram are having problems…. Hmmm…

: 60 Minutes interview with Facebook whistleblower last night… now Facebook and Instagram are having problems…. Hmmm… Gerry Conway: One proof, at least, of the size of the leak by its whistleblower.

One proof, at least, of the size of the leak by its whistleblower. Paul Kupperberg: Oh no! Facebook finally agreed to take down every last controversial, false, or bigoted post… and as soon as they did, Facebook ceased to exist!

Oh no! Facebook finally agreed to take down every last controversial, false, or bigoted post… and as soon as they did, Facebook ceased to exist! Colleen Doran: Is the Facebook outage a test to see what life would be like without Facebook, because it's like a Monday with less stress. Maybe Twitter should have an outage, too.

Is the Facebook outage a test to see what life would be like without Facebook, because it's like a Monday with less stress. Maybe Twitter should have an outage, too. Lynda Carter: Instagram is down. How will all the foodies survive lunchtime today?!

Instagram is down. How will all the foodies survive lunchtime today?! Scott Johnson: It's days like today that you spend a lot of time letting people know for the first time that Instagram and WhatsApp are owned by Facebook, which is why they are all down.

It's days like today that you spend a lot of time letting people know for the first time that Instagram and WhatsApp are owned by Facebook, which is why they are all down. Shannon Wheeler: Facebook is down while they fix all the problems with it.

Facebook is down while they fix all the problems with it. Menachem Luchins: As I count in my first Marvel single issue order from Penguin Random House, I bet they are very thankful that Facebook, and all the retailer groups on it, is down.

I'm sure it will all be back soon…

