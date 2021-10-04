Comics Folk React To Facebook, Instagram & WhatsApp Outage Of 2021
So yes, Facebook is down, which means so is Instagram, WhatsApp, and FB Messenger. What is a comic book creator who lives on social media to do? Why, go on Twitter of course…
- Fred Van Lente: I generally ignore #DeleteFacebook because I rarely use it, but am now having second thoughts; today a fake account has been asking my friends to re-friend it instead. The trick to tell between the fake and me? I am not, in fact, 116 years old. I am shocked, **shocked** to discover that pretending to be someone you're not does not, in fact, go against Facebook's Community Standards. If 116 year old FVL buys a bunch of ads, I am probably going to be the one kicked off, aren't I. I remember when my friends were telling me they joined this Facebook thing to play Mafia Wars and whatever that Vampire game was. Just a few years later, we live in their glorious paradise. Ha, not only has Facebook said Fake Fred doesn't violate their Community Standards…I can't access my own account now! Hilarious. If I had any real business engagement on Facebook this might be a serious problem, rather than an annoyance.
- Igor Goldkind: Has anyone else had trouble accessing Facebook today?
- Jamal Igle: Facebook's down again?
- Henry Flint: I just wrote something on Facebook pressed send and the entire site crashed. I may be a God.
- Pete Woods: All Facebook products are down. Instagram, Messenger, FB, etc.
- Paul Kupperberg: Uh-oh! I hope Facebook isn't pissed at us.
- David Macho: ¿Me da que facebook y todos sus aledaños (WhatsApp y demás) se la han pegado cosa mala?
- BossLogic: Seems like everything Facebook owns is down…
- Russell Nohelty: Days like today with Facebook and Instagram down that I am sure glad I have that mailing list with all my customers on it instead of relying on them to reach customers for me…
- Chip Mosher: Wow. Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp are all down.
- David LaFuente: while we wait for Whatsapp, Instagram and Faceb– nothing else to return… I've started the inktober thing:
- Drew Edwards: Is anyone else having trouble with FB and IG?
- Geoff Thorne: yes. they're destroying our country and culture.
- Hannibal Tabu: It wasn't me. Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram suffer outage
- Kevin Hopps: 60 Minutes interview with Facebook whistleblower last night… now Facebook and Instagram are having problems…. Hmmm…
- Gerry Conway: One proof, at least, of the size of the leak by its whistleblower.
- Paul Kupperberg: Oh no! Facebook finally agreed to take down every last controversial, false, or bigoted post… and as soon as they did, Facebook ceased to exist!
- Colleen Doran: Is the Facebook outage a test to see what life would be like without Facebook, because it's like a Monday with less stress. Maybe Twitter should have an outage, too.
- Lynda Carter: Instagram is down. How will all the foodies survive lunchtime today?!
- Scott Johnson: It's days like today that you spend a lot of time letting people know for the first time that Instagram and WhatsApp are owned by Facebook, which is why they are all down.
- Shannon Wheeler: Facebook is down while they fix all the problems with it.
- Menachem Luchins: As I count in my first Marvel single issue order from Penguin Random House, I bet they are very thankful that Facebook, and all the retailer groups on it, is down.
I'm sure it will all be back soon…