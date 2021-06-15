Comics Folk Still Reacting To An Oral History of Batman and Catwoman

An Oral History of Batman and Catwoman: Last night I wrote an article about comic book folk reacting to the news that a scene from the adult animated comedy Harley Quinn Season 3 that would have referenced Bruce Wayne performing cunnilingus on Selina Kyle was removed because, quoting showrunner Justin Halpern, "A perfect example of that is in this third season of 'Harley'… we had a moment where Batman was going down on Catwoman. And DC was like, 'You can't do that. You absolutely cannot do that.' They're like, 'Heroes don't do that.' So, we said, 'Are you saying heroes are just selfish lovers?' They were like, 'No, it's that we sell consumer toys for heroes. It's hard to sell a toy if Batman is also going down on someone." What happened next was predictable, as Batman and Catwoman started to trend worldwide on Twitter. Since then it also made the late-night comedy shows too. And there are even more reactions from comic book creators and comic-adjacent folk worthy of note;

Scott Snyder: So prefer this discourse to should Batman kill the joker

So prefer this discourse to should Batman kill the joker Heather Antos: So let's get this straight…according to DC, Batman can appear naked, full BataWang in plain sight in a comic book, but god forbid he reciprocate in bed?

So let's get this straight…according to DC, Batman can appear naked, full BataWang in plain sight in a comic book, but god forbid he reciprocate in bed? Mike Norton: Weird day on the ol' internet.

Weird day on the ol' internet. Jim Chadwick: Batman's not enjoying today, that's for sure.

Batman's not enjoying today, that's for sure. David Pepose: Neither is Catwoman, from all accounts.

Neither is Catwoman, from all accounts. Si Spurrier: "Riddler? I barely knew 'er!"

"Riddler? I barely knew 'er!" Gail Simone: But okay hear me out what if instead of a bat flying through Bruce Wayne's window it was an unsalted vagina then what, then what, then what, Mr. Playboy Millionaire?

But okay hear me out what if instead of a bat flying through Bruce Wayne's window it was an unsalted vagina then what, then what, then what, Mr. Playboy Millionaire? Heather Antos: Actually the more I think about it…no wonder she never married him

Actually the more I think about it…no wonder she never married him Adam Hughes: I've written and drawn Catwoman. No matter how nice a guy's batpole, she'd never be with someone who didn't enjoy a box lunch at the Y.

I've written and drawn Catwoman. No matter how nice a guy's batpole, she'd never be with someone who didn't enjoy a box lunch at the Y. Tom Feister: There's never been a problem that Batman couldn't lick. #batman

There's never been a problem that Batman couldn't lick. #batman Aaron Sparrow: I'll bet nobody could beat Batman's cunnilingus game, as long as had time to prepare.

I'll bet nobody could beat Batman's cunnilingus game, as long as had time to prepare. Jonathan Goff: Can you imagine if THAT was the only weakness in Batman's arsenal of mastered techniques? If we're to believe he has contingency plans for every situation, then he must have experience and expert technique across the entire spectrum of sexuality.

Can you imagine if THAT was the only weakness in Batman's arsenal of mastered techniques? If we're to believe he has contingency plans for every situation, then he must have experience and expert technique across the entire spectrum of sexuality. Patrick Zircher: Batman does everything AND whatever extra his utility belt supplies. Anything less is failure to Batman.

Batman does everything AND whatever extra his utility belt supplies. Anything less is failure to Batman. Zac Gorman: Honestly, it's 2021. We're better than this nonsense. What we should be asking is if Batman eats ass

Honestly, it's 2021. We're better than this nonsense. What we should be asking is if Batman eats ass Sarah Beattie: well now I need to know if batman eats ass

well now I need to know if batman eats ass Mike Drucker : Honestly, it's just nice to know that I'm better than Batman at something

: Honestly, it's just nice to know that I'm better than Batman at something Gail Simone: One of the problems is that Batman can't move his neck.

One of the problems is that Batman can't move his neck. Si Spurrier : Heroes have really gone down in my estimation today.

: Heroes have really gone down in my estimation today. Jourdain Searles: what if catwoman pegged batman instead

what if catwoman pegged batman instead Brian Altano: You can tell this was a slow year for E3 since everyone had lots of time right in the middle of it to discuss whether or not Batman would go down on his girlfriend.

You can tell this was a slow year for E3 since everyone had lots of time right in the middle of it to discuss whether or not Batman would go down on his girlfriend. Chip Zdarsky: Yes I saw today's batman discourse and yes I love it. But please respect my family's privacy during this time.

Yes I saw today's batman discourse and yes I love it. But please respect my family's privacy during this time. Matt Will: Robert Pattinson's Batman would.

Robert Pattinson's Batman would. Paul Tassi: All I'm gonna say on the Batman thing is that I am glad it is drawing attention to the best thing in the DC Universe everyone should watch, Harley Quinn …which is allowed jokes like this, but not the other thing

All I'm gonna say on the Batman thing is that I am glad it is drawing attention to the best thing in the DC Universe everyone should watch, Harley Quinn …which is allowed jokes like this, but not the other thing Brad Walker : I don't know…I love Batman, but am I the ONLY one that can see him being kind of a shitty lay??

: I don't know…I love Batman, but am I the ONLY one that can see him being kind of a shitty lay?? Keith Cunningham: Look, of course Batman would. He's prepared for EVERY contingency.

Look, of course Batman would. He's prepared for EVERY contingency. Cully Hamner: Pretty sure Batman is a virgin, people.

Pretty sure Batman is a virgin, people. Christos Gage: Not only does Batman eat at the Y, he has a secret plan for orally pleasuring every hero and villain in the DCU and God forbid it falls into the wrong hands.

Not only does Batman eat at the Y, he has a secret plan for orally pleasuring every hero and villain in the DCU and God forbid it falls into the wrong hands. Colleen Doran: I wish I hadn't clicked on that Batman trend…

I wish I hadn't clicked on that Batman trend… Chris Ross: Congratulations to the new Batman group editor.

Congratulations to the new Batman group editor. Cullen Bunn: And here I thought that note I got all those years ago that "Batman always shaves" was funny.

And here I thought that note I got all those years ago that "Batman always shaves" was funny. Reilly Brown: Days like today are one of the few where Batman says "thank god I'm an orphan…"

Days like today are one of the few where Batman says "thank god I'm an orphan…" Terry Moore: The only red flag I see here is DC claiming Batman is a hero.

Adam West: Does but would never discuss it. Michael Keaton: Doesn't Kilmer: Does Clooney: Does. Talks about it a lot Bale: Uses the voice Affleck: Has a story about why he doesn't Gail Simone : I'm just saying that for obvious reasons, Scandal Savage is a better date than Batman.

: I'm just saying that for obvious reasons, Scandal Savage is a better date than Batman. David Gallaher: Pretty sure Keaton does following Batman Returns

Pretty sure Keaton does following Batman Returns Landry Q Walker: For what it is worth, Batman trained in everything – EVERYTHING – just in case it was a skill he might one day need to defeat the Joker.

For what it is worth, Batman trained in everything – EVERYTHING – just in case it was a skill he might one day need to defeat the Joker. Frank Tieri: Na na na na na na na na… Bat tongue! Na na na na na na na na… Bat tongue! Bat tongue! Bat tongue! Bat tongue! Na na na na na na na na… Bat tongue!!!!

Na na na na na na na na… Bat tongue! Na na na na na na na na… Bat tongue! Bat tongue! Bat tongue! Bat tongue! Na na na na na na na na… Bat tongue!!!! Mark Brooks: "Master Bruce, the auxiliary committee is here to present their proposal for the annual fundraiser." "Not tonight, Alfred. I've got to go downtown." #Batmanwould

