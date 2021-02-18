ComicsPRO: Boom Studios Increased Sales To Comic Shops By 22%

At ComicsPRO's Annual Conference, which is taking place virtually around the world this year, Boom Studios' Filip Sablik and Morgan Perry are just about done delivering their presentation to retailers. Boom is anchoring the first morning of publisher presentations, so it'll be interesting to see what other major publishers say later in the conference.

Sablik and Perry kicked off their presentation by talking about the resilience and innovative qualities of retailers, referring to them as "breathtaking" (a homage to their bestselling comic creator, Keanu Reeves) and praising comic shops for persevering and thriving during the hardest year in the industry.

They then pivoted into a victory lap about Boom's accomplishments in 2020. In addition to touting their record-breaking sales on Must Read series like Wynd, Seven Secrets, and We Only Find Them When They're Dead, the continued success of hits like Something Is Killing The Children and Once & Future, and successful relaunch of the Power Rangers franchise, Perry let retailers know that the publisher had grown their sales by 22% with comic shops in 2020 over 2019. And apparently, that's based on 10 months of sales in 2020 versus 12 months of sales in 2019. I wonder how that compares to other publishers? Perhaps we'll find out by the end of the conference? My email inbox is open.

Boom also apparently increased their on-time shipping record from 97% to 98% in 2020, which is impressive by any standard, but even more so during a pandemic. Perhaps more impressively, Boom reported that they did not lay off a single employee due to the economic crisis caused by the pandemic last year.

What will Boom accomplish in 2021? Well, BRZRKR #1 at 615,000 copies is certainly a good start to that brag list for next year's conference.

We'll try and keep an ear out for anything else coming out of ComicsPRO. I hear Todd McFarlane may have a doozy…