ComicsPRO: Skybound Creepshow Season 2, Garth Ennis & Becky Cloonan

Skybound Entertainment took the stage today for their first ever ComicsPRO presentation with Morgan Perry, their Brand Manager and one of retailer Brian Hibbs' favorite people in comics, with a spotlight on some of their biggest books for the year including Michelle Fus' Ava's Demon and Dylan Burnett's Arcade Kings. But they also announced that their horror anthology Creepshow comic book series will return in 2023 with a bevy of new creators, who will include Garth Ennis and Becky Cloonan.

There was no other information shared at the time, but we can expect both Image and Skybound to probably reveal the other creators in a near endless series of press releases that Jude Terror will decry but happily run anyway so (a) you have the information you need and (b) Jude can continue to dunk on all the press releases. Man, I miss that, I should do that more often. Because I'm sure Robert Kirkman and everyone at Skybound will be equally good sports about that, right?

Creepshow is based on the Shudder TV series but began with George A. Romero and Stephen King's 1982 film and has continued with the Greg Nicotero-helmed genre anthology series. Each issue of the series will feature different creative teams from the worlds of comics, film, television, and beyond. "Creepshow has consistently been one of the best things in horror for the last 40 years, and for Skybound to be able to carry on such a rich horror tradition is an absolute thrill," said Jon Moisan, Editor at Skybound before he quit for Boom Studios. "We knew a franchise this prolific would require the best talent in the industry, so we assembled a collection of creators that will do the Creepshow name proud. The stories they have planned are going to scare the absolute hell out of people."'

Previous creators included Chris Burnham, Paul Dini, Steve Langford, Josh Malerman, David & Maria Lapham, Steve Foxe, John McCrea, Kelley Jones, Francesco & L Marlow Francavilla, Ariela Kristantina, Jorge Corona, Steve Orlando, Clay McLeod Chapman, Marianna Ignazz, Kyle Starks, Fran Galán, Henry Barajas and Dani Draws,

"Growing up a fan of horror comics and Famous Monsters, I will never forget the thrill of seeing a new issue hit the stands…thumbing through the pages with the anticipation of diving into a dark, twisted and outrageous world filled with ghouls, zombies and the classic come-uppence,"said Greg Nicotero, director, writer and executive producer of the Creepshow TV Series. "I'm very proud to see Creepshow find its rightful place on comic book shelves everywhere!"

Skybound Entertainment is an multiplatform entertainment company founded by Robert Kirkman and David Alpert, best known for the comic book The Walking Dead, as well as it's TV, movie, gaming, novels and merchandise spinoffs. Other prominent titles from Kirkman and his co-creators, published through Image Comics of which Kirkman is a partner, include Super Dinosaur, Oblivion Song, Fire Power, Invincible and Outcast. More recently, the Skybound Comet brand has been publishing graphic novels meant for YA and Middle Grade readers, including Walking Dead spinoff title Clementine by Tillie Walden, Everyday Hero Machine Boy by Tri Vuong and Irma Kniivila and Sea Serpent's Heir by Mairghread Scott and Pablo Tunica. Skybound's new film Renfield, a horror-comedy film starring Nicolas Cage, Nicholas Hoult and Awkwafina, is set to premiere on the 14th of April.