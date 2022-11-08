Michelle Fus' Ava's Demon Is The No. 1 Webcomic Kickstarter Of 2022

I probably could just end this article right here by saying "I told you so", because…I did. But apparently, Google SEO demands more than that. Fair enough, gods of the algorithm. So if I must expand, webcomics creator Michelle Fus recently launched their Ava's Demon Book Two: Aftermath Kickstarter campaign in partnership with Skybound, following up the 2020 campaign for Book One that set a webcomics crowdfunding record with over a half million dollars.

Now, Ava's Demon Book Two has racked up $476,000 all but guaranteeing it will surpass the previous campaign, but also firmly establishing it as a top Kickstarter campaign this year. It's now the top Webcomics Kickstarter of 2022, with Skybound beating…Skybound and Zach M. Stafford on The Extra Fabulous Experience. There are only two projects bigger than Ava's Demon Book Two all-time in this category – the aforementioned first campaign from Fus & Skybound, along with Ngozi Ukazu's Check, Please!: Year Four.

And Ava's Demon Book Two is now more-funded than the current top Graphic Novel campaign of 2022, topping Vampire Hunter D: Message From Mars. The all-time list is still ruled by Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR campaign, but it looks like Fus and Skybound will end up no worse than a top ten campaign across the various comics categories (Comics, Graphic Novels and Kickstarter).

It's also another sign that webcomics creators might want to consider to be reaching out to Skybound Editorial Director Alex Antone, whose work in acquiring projects and managing their crowdfunding campaigns helped him become a Publishers Weekly Star Watch 2022 honoree and has helped drive millions of dollars in funding for projects from voices not typically embraced by traditional comics publishers. Just makes sure you keep an eye on what you are signing over…

The Ava's Demon Book Two: Aftermath Kickstarter campaign runs till the 16th of November, and we'll keep an eye to see if it sets any more records before the end of the year (or is toppled by surprising competition).