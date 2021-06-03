Confirmed: DC Connect #14 Catalog Returns To Print

A month ago, Bleeding Cool scooped the news that DC Comics was to start printing their monthly comic book catalogues again. We pointed out that lst year, DC Comics, as part of a line-wide Warners employee downsizing, made many of their most senior staff redundant, some of whom had been with DC for decades, and instigated a number of production cutbacks. This also saw DC Comics cancel the print version of their DC Connect monthly catalogue for retailers and retailers. For a while, it was available as a digital download from the DC Comics website, and DC printed a poster order form that listed the titles if not the solicitation details. Then they stopped that as well, and went digital-only, listed on their website and that of new distributor, Lunar Distribution. We learned that DC Comics had seen an order and sales drop off as a result of this change, especially with launch titles not being prominent in the minds of consumers. The recent launch of Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point being severely underordered by retailers who were unable to ascertain potential reader interest in the comic seems to have brought this issue to the fore.

Bleeding Cool learned from other sources that the DC Connect catalogue will return as DC Connect #14, a full print catalogue as well as the digital version, provided free to retailers, though they can order additional copies. Lunar Distributors has now told DC Comics retailers that DC Connect #14 will be going to the printer and they can order it with this weekend's FOC. "With 40 pages of what fans can expect for the month of September, retailers will receive free copies of DC CONNECT #14 roughly equal to the number of copies they order of Batman. Additional copies will be made available for retailers to order in bundles of 25. DC can't wait to share the exciting things they have planned for September!" The free bundles will be based on comic store orders for Batman #109 and rounded up. For example, if a store ordered 25 copies of Batman #109, they'll be eligible for one bundle., If they ordered 26, they will be eligible for two