Confirmed: Rob Liefeld On Deadpool Nerdy 30 #1

Another one of those Rich Twitches. Yesterday morning, Bleeding Cool scooped the news that Rob Liefeld was returning to Deadpool – and to X-Force – for the thirtieth anniversary of the publication of the character, and going back on previous statements about working for Marvel.

Then a few hours later, ComicBook was able to "exclusively reveal that Liefeld will write a draw a story in the upcoming Deadpool Nerdy 30 anniversary one-shot" on sale in March. And here is the solicitation, including Deadpool's other co-creator Fabian Nicieza, and notable Deadpool creators over the years, Joe Kelly, EdMcGuinness, Gerry Duggan, Brian Posehn, Skottie Young, Mike Hawthormne, Kelly Thompson and Daniel Way. No Mark Waid though, he really regrets his work on the character, his first for Marvel, these days. But no Gail Simone? That's more surprising.

DEADPOOL NERDY 30 #1

SKOTTIE YOUNG, KELLY THOMPSON, DANIEL WAY, FABIAN NICIEZA,

JOE KELLY, GERRY DUGGAN & BRIAN POSEHN (W) • TBA (A)

COVER BY ED MCGUINNESS

COVER BY ROB LIEFELD

COVER BY MIKE HAWTHORNE

HE'S THE MERC WITH THE MOUTH! (FULL OF BIRTHDAY CAKE!)

Deadpool's turning 30! And to help celebrate, we've assembled some of his classic storytellers to tell tales of Wade Wilson birthdays past, present and future! A first birthday with time-traveling assassins! A sweet sixteen party that would make Molly Ringwald weep!

A 100th birthday that could only be celebrated in grand Deadpool style! Blow out the candles! Pin the cybernetic arm on the Cable! And open this present, just for you!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/PARENTAL ADVISORY …$4.99

They quote Liefeld saying "As the Nurse wiped the grime from his lips and placed him in my tender, caring arms, it was love at first sight. The pregnancy had been a difficult one, I was relieved to finally show him to the world at large. Then he puked in my face and cried non stop for 98 hours. I hugged him tighter. Mess after mess, I'm happy to clean up after him, no matter the level of decapitation. We're family, and now as Deadpool turns 30, I couldn't be a prouder Dadpool. Marvel is determined to throw a giant bash for our favorite Merc, (sorry, Mando), and I'm thrilled to join in all the outrageous fun. Happy 30th Birthday son!"

While The Hollywood Reporter adds that Liefeld will contribute 30 covers to Marvel over 2021, and has a five par podcast on the creation of Deadpool.